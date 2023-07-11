Her car was stolen just days after she bought it. She fears she's another victim of a viral TikTok challenge.

CINCINNATI — Starlett Tolbert had her Kia for less than one week before someone stole it right outside of her Pendleton apartment. She's afraid she's become the next victim of a popular TikTok challenge showing teenagers how to steal thousands of Kias and Hyundais. It was something she said she was not familiar with until it happened to her.

"Looked at this car, it was real nice," said Tolbert. "I drove it. I said, 'Oh, I like this car.'"

Tolbert bought a 2017 Kia Optima last month after desperately searching for an affordable car. On Saturday, July 1, she walked outside of her apartment to drive her son and discovered her car was gone.

"It's terrible what's happening," said Tolbert. "That's invading your privacy."

On Sunday, Tolbert said she got a call from Cincinnati police saying officers found her car in Roselawn.

"It was trashed, back window broke out, wheel column torn out, evidently it ran out of gas so they parked it but they hit something before they parked it," said Tolbert. "I didn't want anybody to see me cry, but I was crying in the rain."

A very similar thing happened to Carmen Ellis last month when someone stole her Hyundai right outside of her apartment.

"I came out for work, to go to work, and my car was gone," said Ellis.

Just like what happened to Tolbert's car, someone also broke the steering wheel cover.

These victims may now qualify for help, thanks to a $200 million settlement from Hyundai and Kia. The companies have agreed to provide cash to reimburse thousands of owners for damage. Victims of theft or break-in could receive up to $6,000 each.

While Tolbert waits for her car to get fixed, she's wondering how much this is going to end up costing her.

"I work hard I'm a single parent and it's like you're working two or three jobs just to have something decent and you can't like this," said Tolbert.

The companies, at the same time,are providing free software updates and free steering "clubs" to prevent theft.

That is good news for others who are now in line to get a free software fix, hoping theirs is not stolen in the meantime.

So, if you own a Hyundai or Kia that still uses a metal key, check with your dealer to see what free repairs are available.

