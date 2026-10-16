Kings Island president releases statement on coaster tragedy, ride status

MASON, Ohio — Four days after a roller coaster accident claimed the life of a teacher at Six Flags Over Georgia, Kings Island's Park President has released a statement about the tragedy and how Kings Island is responding.

Tony Carolvillano issued a 5-paragraph post on the Kings Island Facebook page responding to the Monday accident on the Goliath roller coaster.

In addition, he indicated that Kings Island's two similar rides, Orion and Diamondback, will remain closed while the investigation into the incident continues.

The statement reads:



We are deeply saddened by the recent incident at Six Flags Over Georgia. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences remain with the individual involved, their family, friends and loved ones. We also continue to keep the guests and team members affected by this tragic event in our thoughts.

Our park is open and welcoming guests as scheduled.

As efforts to understand the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident continue, certain rides similar to the attraction involved in Georgia remain temporarily closed out of an abundance of caution. This includes Orion and Diamondback. All other rides and attractions that were scheduled to operate will be available to guests, subject to normal operating conditions and availability.

The safety of our guests and team members remains our highest priority. We maintain rigorous inspection, maintenance and operational procedures that meet or exceed industry standards. Our attractions undergo daily, weekly, monthly and annual inspections, and our team members receive extensive training to safely operate and maintain our rides.

Each year, millions of guests safely enjoy rides and attractions at Six Flags parks. While serious incidents of this nature are exceedingly rare, we never take responsibility to our guests for granted and remain committed to continuously strengthening our operations and safety practices.

We appreciate the patience, understanding and support of our guests and communities during this difficult time. We remain committed to providing safe, fun and memorable experiences for everyone who visits our park.

Tony Carovillano

Park President

Kings Island [sixflags.com]

Why the Kings Island rides are closed

WCPO reported earlier this week that following the accident, Six Flags ordered the temporary closure of nine comparable roller coasters while investigators determine what caused the incident.

While Diamondback and Orion share similarities with some of the coasters that were closed, there is one significant difference.

Both Kings Island rides use seat belts in addition to lap-bar restraints, providing a secondary restraint system for riders.

Since Orion's debut in 2020, riders have been required to fasten a seat belt before attendants check the restraint system and secure the lap bar.

Diamondback has had seat belts as a backup since 2014.

Not only do the belts offer secondary protection, but they hold the rider tightly in the seat, making it virtually impossible to attempt to stand up during the ride or slide out of the lap bar.

WATCH: We show the extra restraints on Kings Island's coasters that Goliath in Georgia did not have

When will Kings Island's Orion and Diamondback reopen?

By comparison, Goliath relied solely on a clamshell-style lap bar restraint and did not use seat belts.

Despite the additional restraint systems, Six Flags has decided to close nine similar rides while the investigation continues.

A Kings Island spokesperson told WCPO on Thursday, "Orion and Diamondback will remain closed for the time being."

So there is no word on whether they will reopen during Halloween Haunt this month, or will remain closed until next spring.

_______________________

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



Follow Taylor:



For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com