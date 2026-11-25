CINCINNATI — Just realized you're missing something for your holiday gathering? You still have time to save. Several local stores are holding their current deals through Thanksgiving Day, which means you can score last-minute savings on everything from sides and desserts to drinks and dinnerware.

Normally, new weekly deals drop on Wednesdays. But this week is the exception — so here's where your money will go the furthest.

WATCH: Last-minute Thanksgiving grocery deals

Last-minute Thanksgiving shopping? Here are deals that could save you money

Kroger

If you need to bring a side to share, Kroger has you covered:



Bob Evans mashed potatoes — just $2.99 with your Kroger Plus Card

Coke, Pepsi or 7UP 12-packs — buy two, get three free

Frisch's pumpkin pies — $12.99 with your Kroger Plus Card

Kroger Bakery pumpkin or apple pie — a budget-friendly $5

Small shrimp tray — also $5

Meijer

Meijer is a strong stop for toppings, appetizers and baking staples:



Cool Whip frozen topping — two for $4

Specialty cheeses — buy one, get one 40% off

Aunt Millie's Hawaiian rolls — $3.29

Meijer dips, pita chips, crackers and cheese cubes — buy one, get one 50% off

Meijer salted or unsalted butter — $2.49

Fresh cranberries — just 99 cents

Aldi

At Aldi, the deals go beyond the dinner table — great if you're knocking out holiday extras too. Its "Here Today, Gone Tomorrow" section has some standouts:



10-pack of gift bags — $4.99

16-count box of holiday cards — $4.99

Character gift wrap (like one featuring Elf's face) — $2.99 a roll

Festive cardigans or pajamas — $14.99

Walmart

At Walmart, the second round of Black Friday deals is officially underway — including a notable TV markdown.

"We had this TCL 4K 98-inch TV… last year was $998… It's now rolled back another hundred dollars to $898," said Matt Goans with Walmart.

But if you're still shopping for Thanksgiving dinner, there are grocery deals too:



Feast for 10 — includes the turkey, sides and dessert for $35

That breaks down to about $3.50 per person — one of the easiest ways to feed a crowd on a budget

One last tip before you head out

This close to the holiday, check the store's website to make sure what you need is still in stock before you go — so you don't waste a trip or your money.

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