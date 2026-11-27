Most shoppers are heading into the holidays hoping to keep spending in check. Then Black Friday and Cyber Monday arrive.

The deals are in stores, filling email inboxes and popping up constantly on social media. And even for shoppers determined to stick to a budget, resisting them can be difficult.

A WalletHub survey found 85% of people expect to spend the same amount or less on the holidays this year compared with last year. The challenge is actually following through.

Howard Dvorkin, CPA and chairman of Debt.com, said retailers have become especially good at putting tempting products in front of consumers.

“These marketers and certainly the internet marketers are brilliant,” Dvorkin said. “You could be talking about an item with a friend of yours, and all of a sudden, you turn on Facebook or any Meta product and all of a sudden, voila, it's there.”

Shoppers go from seeing a product to buying it in just a few taps, giving them little time to reconsider whether they actually need it.

WATCH: How social media makes it so hard to stop spending money:

Why you can't stop spending

And those impulse purchases can add up.

According to a Debt.com survey, nearly 8 in 10 Americans say they have a financial regret. Twenty-two percent cited running up credit card debt as one of them.

“The reality is that people have to think twice about every major expense that they have,” Dvorkin said.

Fight the urge to splurge

For shoppers trying to avoid overspending, Dvorkin recommends creating some friction between seeing something and buying it.

His suggests the following steps:



Wait 48 hours before making an unplanned purchase.

Remove saved credit card information from retailer websites.

Delete shopping apps from your phone.

Consider using cash or a debit card if debt is a concern.

Consolidate holiday spending onto one or two credit cards making spending easier to track.

Retail expert Trae Bodge has another simple strategy: make a shopping list and actually write it down.

“A list in your head doesn't count,” Bodge said. “A list on your phone is very helpful.”

There is also one surprising name worth putting on that list: your own.

“I think it's okay to add yourself to the list and set a spending cap,” Bodge said, “and then the things that you buy for yourself will be purchased much more mindfully.”

Beware purchases that feel cheaper than they are

Dvorkin also cautions shoppers against overusing buy now, pay later services.

Splitting a purchase into several smaller payments can make the immediate cost feel more manageable, but consumers can still end up committing money from future paychecks to purchases they're making today.

“They've made it so easy and so convenient that everybody in America is going to be broken at some point,” Dvorkin said.

For shopper Tamica London, avoiding some of the temptation means simply putting down the phone and trying to do more holiday shopping in person.

“You know TikTok is addicting,” London said. “I got lots in my cart right now.”

The easier it becomes to shop, the harder it can become to stop. Commit to a budget, so you don’t waste your money.

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