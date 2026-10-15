CINCINNATI — Guests visiting Kings Island's popular Halloween Haunt event this weekend may notice longer lines at many of the park's remaining major attractions, such as The Beast.

That's because Kings Island says it still does not know when its two largest steel roller coasters, Orion and Diamondback, will reopen after being shut down following a fatal accident at Six Flags Over Georgia.

Kings Island closed Orion and Diamondback after a man was killed while riding Goliath, a 200-foot hyper coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia that is similar in design to Diamondback.

WATCH: We look into why two Kings Island coasters are different from the Georgia ride under investigation

When will Kings Island's Orion and Diamondback reopen?

Following the accident, Six Flags ordered the temporary closure of nine comparable roller coasters while investigators determine what caused the incident.

Witnesses told media outlets they believed the rider may have slipped out of the lap-bar restraint during the ride. Investigators have not yet released final findings.

Kings Island rides have an extra layer of restraint protection

While Diamondback and Orion share similarities with some of the coasters that were closed, there is one significant difference.

Both Kings Island rides use seat belts in addition to lap-bar restraints, providing a secondary restraint system for riders.

WATCH PREVIOUS COVERAGE: One person dead, several others injured in incident involving Six Flags roller coaster in Georgia

One person is dead, several others injured in incident involving Six Flags roller coaster in Georgia

Since Orion's debut in 2020, riders have been required to fasten a seat belt before attendants check the restraint system and secure the lap bar.

Diamondback has had seat belts as a backup since 2014.

WCPO Reporter John Matarese strapped into Orion with seatbelt and lapbar

Not only do the belts offer secondary protection, but they hold the rider tightly in the seat, making it virtually impossible to attempt to stand up during the ride or slide out of the lap bar.

By comparison, Goliath relied solely on a clamshell-style lap bar restraint, and did not use seat belts.

Because of that additional safety feature, some coaster enthusiasts have questioned why Kings Island's rides remain closed.

Six Flags taking no chances

Despite the additional restraint systems, Six Flags has decided to close nine similar rides while the investigation continues.

The company has faced increased scrutiny in recent months following reports of injuries involving the X2 roller coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain in California. That ride has since been permanently closed.

Attorney Gary Dordick, who represents several people who claim they were injured on X2, believes stronger oversight is needed throughout the amusement park industry.

"There's insufficient regulation. There is insufficient standards for the operation of these kinds of roller coasters. They are not properly self-regulating," Dordick said.

Roller coaster injuries remain extremely rare

According to national amusement park safety statistics, the odds of being seriously injured or killed on a major theme park roller coaster are extremely low, estimated at roughly one in 15.5 million rides.

The manufacturer of Goliath, Diamondback and Orion, Swiss coaster builder Bolliger & Mabillard (B&M), has one of the strongest safety records in the amusement industry.

However, Six Flags has said the closures will remain in place out of what it calls "an abundance of caution" until investigators complete their review.

The Georgia Department of Insurance, Six Flags and B&M continue to investigate the accident and have not yet issued an all-clear for similar rides.

What Kings Island is saying

We reached out to Kings Island for an update on Orion and Diamondback.

A park spokesperson told WCPO, "We do not have a timeline for reopening the rides that were paused."

At this point, there is no indication when the coasters will return to operation.

It's possible investigators could determine that rides equipped with seat belts, like the Kings Island rides, may safely resume service in the next week or so.

But it is also possible that Orion and Diamondback will remain closed for an extended period

For guests planning a trip to Halloween Haunt, it's worth knowing that two of Kings Island's most popular thrill rides remain unavailable, with no reopening date announced.

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