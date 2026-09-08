Kings Island may get Arie Force One, massive coaster from Atlanta

MASON, OHIO — The wait is halfway over.

After two months of speculation by theme park and roller coasters enthusiasts across the country, Six Flags on Tuesday morning announced it has purchased Arie Force One, a top rated coaster at the now closed FunSpot Atlanta.

That's the easy part. Now comes the question of which Six Flags park will get it?

WCPO reported back in July that the coaster would be an ideal fit for Kings Island, which has not received a major thrill coaster in 6 years, since Orion launched in 2020.

WATCH as WCPO visits FunSpot Atlanta to see why Arie Force One is so loved by fans:

Could THIS be Kings Island's next roller coaster?

ArieForce One was built by Rocky Mountain Construction (RMC), builder of favorite coasters such as Steel Vengeance at Cedar Point in Sandusky, and Lighting Rod at Dollywood in Tennessee, among others.

ArieForce One won the "Golden Ticket" award as the best new coaster of 2023, featuring a 150-foot drop, 64 mph speed, and 4 inversions.

But Kings Island is one of the few parks in the Six Flags portfolio not to have an RMC coaster (Cedar Point, Six Flags Over Georgia, Six Flags Magic Mountain, and Kings Dominion aready have RMC rides, so are not considered top contendors for this one).

A top theme park YouTuber, El Toro Ryan, laid out in a recent video why he believes Kings Island is the most perfect fit for the ride.

According to a map posted by "Coaster 101," the ride would fit onto the plot of land that has been vacant since Vortex was torn down in 2019 — the same spot fans have been asking the park to fill for years. Others suggest the Son of Beast area, or behind Orion in Area 72.

However, sister park Carowinds in North Carolina also does not have an RMC, and is considered a top contender for the ride as well.

RMC's president told WCPO when we visited FunSpot back in July that the ride could fairly easily be moved to another park. That set Kings Island fans into a frenzy, trying to decide where the ride could go.

Now, enthusiasts will have at least a couple of months to speculate even further, as Six Flags says it will announce which park will get the ride by the end of the year.

So the anticipation about a new coaster at Kings Island, that began earlier in the summer, will only get more intense in the weeks to come.

As always, don't waste your money.

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