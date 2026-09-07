Need a medical alert system? Beware long-term contracts

Is mom or dad thinking of signing up for a medical alert system? Be careful.

One quick signature is all it takes to get locked into a long-term contract with monthly payments that add up to thousands of dollars.

Donna Pickelheimer learned that lesson the hard way. After she took a fall in her condo, she said she knew it was time to invest in a medical alert system.

"The doctors keep telling me, since you live alone, you need an alert," Pickelheimer said. "Because I laid for nine hours on the floor when I fell."

Having seen the company's well-known ads for years, she ordered a system from Life Alert.

She paid for the unit and installation but soon realized the $90 per month payments were too much to manage with other medical costs adding up.

"Everything keeps getting more expensive and I'm getting upset. I'm upset with myself," she said.

That $90 monthly payment adds up to more than $3,200 over a three-year contract.

When Pickelheimer asked to terminate the contract, she says the company's answer was "no."

WATCH as a woman describes getting locked into a medical alert contract:

Medical alert caution: Beware long term contracts

Know the total cost of a contract

The issue isn't whether the service works — Life Alert does what it promises. The concern is consumers understanding what they signed up for.

Josh Planos with the Better Business Bureau said consumers should never rush to make a purchase.

"In a lot of cases, consumers don't realize they've signed financing agreements or long-term contracts until it's too late," Planos said.

A review of the BBB website found other Life Alert complaints, most involving long-term contracts or trouble canceling. Still, Life Alert holds an A-plus rating and has a history of responding to customers.

Before signing any contract, consumers should know:



How long the contract lasts

Whether there are early termination fees

The total cost — not just the monthly payment

Our calls and emails to Life Alert went unanswered.

But Pickelheimer said shortly afterward, the company agreed to end her contract early, and send someone to pick up her equipment.

She now uses an Apple Watch that fits her budget, in the event she falls and can't get up.

Bottom line, always read the fine print before you sign a contract, so you don’t waste your money.

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