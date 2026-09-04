Batavia couple can't call landlines after switching to T-Mobile, number flagged as spam

BATAVIA, Ohio — A Batavia couple says switching cellphone providers left them unable to call certain businesses, friends and even their financial institution, all because their number was marked as spam.

Jim Bellman and his wife signed up with T-Mobile in early June. Shortly after, they lost the ability to call or receive calls from AltaFiber landlines. After months of back and forth, Jim says he was told his number was flagged as spam in AltaFiber's system. When he tries to make one of those calls, it ends immediately.

"Call ended, and that's it," Bellman said.

Three months later, the issue remains unresolved.

WATCH: After switching phone carriers, couple can't make or receive calls from Altafiber landlines

Batavia couple's number flagged as spam after switching carriers

More than an inconvenience

For the Bellmans, this is not just a frustrating technical glitch. It is a safety concern.

"The real concern, though, is with my wife, with her medical condition, that she may need something and we go to make a phone call, and it won't go through," Bellman said.

The spam flag has cut them off from:



Certain businesses they rely on

Friends who use AltaFiber landlines

Their financial institution

Caught in the middle

Jim says he has contacted both companies repeatedly, with little to show for it.

"Have you told the companies your concerns about this? Yes. What do they say? Nothing," Bellman said.

Now, Bellman says each company is pointing to the other:



Company Their Position AltaFiber Says T-Mobile needs to remove the spam flag T-Mobile Says they don't know how to remove it and it's up to Jim to work with AltaFiber

"AltaFiber says that T-Mobile needs to remove this spam. And T-Mobile says they don't know how to remove it, and it's up to me to get with AltaFiber to remove it," Bellman said.

"Very unhappy, needless to say. And we need to get something resolved," Bellman said.

Jim's ask is simple: "Flag off our number so we can call again!"

What the companies are saying

I reached out to both AltaFiber and T-Mobile for answers. Here is where things stand:

AltaFiber provided this statement:

"We are actively gathering information to investigate. Because the issue reportedly affects both inbound and outbound calling, it may involve multiple networks and service providers. We will review the specific call details and work with any involved providers to identify and resolve the issue as quickly as possible."

T-Mobile says it is also looking into the issue. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Don't waste your money: What to do before and after switching carriers

If you are planning to switch cellphone providers, or just did, here are steps to protect yourself:



Test calls immediately to the numbers you rely on most, including doctors, banks and family

Document everything by screenshotting error messages and noting dates and times of failed calls

Report problems right away and do not wait, hoping the issue resolves on its own

Contact both carriers and get responses in writing when possible

File a complaint with the FCC if neither carrier resolves the issue

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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