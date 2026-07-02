Kings Island's next big roller coaster may be hiding in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Kings Island has not opened a new thrill roller coaster in six years, since Orion launched in 2020.

But an almost-new ride at a closing Atlanta amusement park could change that.

"ArieForce One" at Fun Spot in Atlanta won the "Golden Ticket" award as the best new coaster of 2023, featuring a 150-foot drop, 64 mph speed, and 4 inversions.

The ride was built by Rocky Mountain Construction (RMC), one of the top coaster builders in America.

The Atlanta park is closing in approximately one month, and the coaster may soon be available to bidders.

Fun Spot fans told us they are sad to see it go.

"Great ride. Gonna miss it," one rider told us.

"I'm gonna miss her so much! I love it," said a woman as she exited the ride.

Watch ArieForce One in action to see why coaster fans love it so much:

Could THIS be Kings Island's next roller coaster?

Why the ride would be a perfect match for Kings Island

RMC is best known for "Steel Vengeance," often considered the best ride at Cedar Point in Sandusky.

Cedar Point does not need another RMC coaster, nor does Kings Island's sister park Kings Dominion in Virginia, Six Flags Over Georgia, or Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey — all those parks already have an RMC coaster.

Kings Island does not have an RMC ride, which are known for their corkscrew inversions and gravity-defying turns.

ArieForce One cost $15 million to construct — half the cost of Kings Island's Orion coaster.

Enthusiasts on Reddit say it could soon be for sale for pennies on the dollar and are begging Kings Island to buy it.

According to a map posted by "Coaster 101," the ride would fit onto the plot of land that has been vacant since Vortex was torn down in 2019 — the same spot fans have been asking the park to fill for years.

Fun Spot is not commenting, and Kings Island's public relations team has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Fans, however, are hopeful.

"Hopefully it will go to another park and get another life," one rider said. "Fingers crossed, fingers crossed."

The for-sale sign could go up on ArieForce One on Aug. 2.

If Six Flags — Kings Island's parent company — moves forward with a purchase, Cincinnati coaster fans may finally get the Vortex replacement they have been waiting for.

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