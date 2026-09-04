Fall travel deals harder to find this year, as gas prices and airfares soar

Are rising gas prices and airfares keeping you from squeezing in a fall trip this year?

Average airfare in the U.S. is 35% higher than this time last year, according to Kayak search data, making the traditionally budget-friendly fall travel season more expensive.

Travelers are already feeling the pinch.

As of late August, the average airfare was $378. Last year, the average was $279, according to Kayak.

"They've gone up a lot recently," said traveler Lindsay Gunn. "It's not fun to have to pay that."

WATCH travelers explain what kind of airfares they are finding this fall:

Fall travel not so cheap this year: What you can do

Typically, fall is the most affordable time to fly, with lower demand, cheaper fares, better weather, and fewer crowds. But the traditional fall shoulder season is shrinking.

"Unfortunately, the secret is out on shoulder season, so we're not seeing really big discounts on flights," said Clint Henderson, travel expert with The Points Guy.

Finding fall travel savings

Henderson said travelers may have better luck finding deals for hotels, "So that's where you may still save some money," he said.

He also recommends using Google Flights Explore, a map-based comparison tool, for a quick search of low-cost flights from your home airport.

"Especially if you can use points and miles," Henderson said. "There are some last-minute deals that pop up all the time. Sometimes booking last-minute can be really valuable."

For travelers looking to bypass expensive airfare altogether, camping is another option.

Diane Eichler, senior vice president of marketing for Kampgrounds of America (KOA), said camping in early September makes longer stays more affordable — and it's not too late to book.

"A lot of campgrounds have sites available same day or for that same weekend," she said, "certainly depends on your location but there is generally more availability during that September timeframe."

Traveling midweek can stretch a camping budget even further.

Other cost-saving strategies include:



Meal planning

Packing food ahead of time rather than eating out

Choosing free or low-cost activities like hiking, playing games, or gathering around a campfire

"Keeping kids off of screentime and playing Uno and those types of analog games are very cost efficient and make camping a really value-driven way to travel," Eichler said.

Potential road trip savings

Gas prices are adding to the strain for road trippers. A gallon of gas averaged more than $4.14 on Thursday, according to AAA.

To offset rising pump prices, travelers who need a rental car can also take advantage of a Hertz fall flash sale offering 20% off reservations made by Sept. 14 for trips through mid-December.

Hertz found 60% of fall travelers are driving this year — more than double the number of travelers booking a domestic flight.

Traveler Felecia Lewis offered straightforward advice for anyone still on the fence about booking.

"As long as you reserve in enough time, the prices are kind of decent," she said.

Know fall travel discounts are harder to come by this year, but with a little research, you can still find a deal, so you don’t waste your money.

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