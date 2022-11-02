Duke Energy Convention Center: See new renderings of possible hotel options

CINCINNATI — 3CDC is leading the charge to get a new convention center hotel in Downtown Cincinnati.

The company was appointed to manage the development of a new "convention center district" around the Duke Energy Convention Center earlier this year.

The former site of the Millennium Hotel still sits empty and it may stay that way depending on who the county chooses to build the new hotel.

The new hotel could actually go on the site of a surface parking lot owned by The Port of Cincinnati just to the south of the convention center, instead of on the site of the former Millennium Hotel to the east across Elm Street. The Millennium Hotel was demolished earlier this year.

4 developers including Portman, Matthews Southwest, Inland Pacific Company, Newcrest Image submitted proposals for a new hotel.

Photo by: Portman This is Portman's proposal for the new hotel.

Photo by: Matthew Southwest This is Matthew Southwest's proposal for a new convention center hotel.

Photo by: Island Pacific Company This is the Island Pacific Company's proposal for a new Duke Energy Convention Center hotel.

Photo by: Newcrest Images This is Newcrest Images proposal for a new downtown hotel.

3CDC has been clear about the needs of the new hotel:

At least 800 rooms

At least 60,000-80,000 square feet of flexible meeting space

Two ballrooms

Ample space for restaurants and bars

3CDC said there has to have a national, upscale hotel chain behind it, but that selection has yet to be seen.

According to planners, the goal is to have an agreement in place with a developer by the end of 2022 so construction can begin in the first half of 2023 and open in the fall of 2025.

