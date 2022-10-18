Kings Island plans major announcement Wednesday: What it could be

MASON, Ohio — Kings Island has done it again.

Cincinnati's favorite theme park has tweeted that they will announce something new for 2023 on Wednesday, without giving any hint about what it could be.

"What's new for 2021? Visit our website tomorrow to find out! Let the speculation begin," the park tweeted with a photo of the Eiffel Tower.

What’s new for 2023? Visit our website tomorrow to find out! Let the speculation begin. #KingsIsland pic.twitter.com/HVm9RD4UhW — Kings Island (@KingsIslandPR) October 18, 2022

So we took up their offer and decided to speculate.

Why it probably won't be a roller coaster

While fans would love to see a new roller coaster, possibly to fill the empty space where Vortex once stood, that seems unlikely. Why? Because every time they announced a major coaster in the past decade, the park put out teasers weeks in advance.

Think about the posters hinting about space flight before Orion's announcement in 2019. Or all the teasing about axes, and broken wood, before the Mystic Timbers announcement in 2016.

A coaster rollout usually comes after a whole season of clues, and there have been none this year.

A flat ride?

Some coaster enthusiasts have speculated that Kings Island could get a new "flat" ride, or ground-based ride in 2023, that might possibly replace Sling Shot, the capsule on steel cables that was removed back in May.

Currently, that is just a big empty space near Adventure Express.

In addition, with parent Cedar Fair closing its California's Great America theme park near San Francisco, it is already moving some of those rides to other parks. Kings Island could get one of them.

Year-round operations?

This one was getting the most talk on Tuesday on Kings Island discussion boards, such as KI Central.

It is possible the park will add some weekend operations in January, February and March to make it officially a "year-round" park.

Why? Because sister parks Carowinds and Kings Dominion this week just announced they will be going to year-round ops.

And Kings Island doesn't want to sit there, closed, while Kings Dominion is running rides. After all, Kings Dominion has always been looked at as Kings Island's "kid sister."

Of course, the weather in Mason is a lot colder in January than in Charlotte, NC.

So the park would probably not be able to operate much more than it does during Winterfest, which means Mystic Timbers and Flight of Fear.

But Kings Island said "let the speculation begin," so we speculated.

There.

_______________________

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



For more consumer news and money-saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com