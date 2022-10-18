3CDC presents plan to expand Ziegler Park to Cincinnati council

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati takes the first step in expanding Ziegler Park. City council's budget and finance committee unanimously approved the funding for a $3.5 million park expansion.

3CDC President and CEO Steve Leeper said construction can start as early as Nov. 1, if the council approves it.

The proposal would expand Ziegler Park onto Woodward Street and part of Yukon Street. Woodward would be divided into three zones: The Gateway, The Gallery and The Green Zone. The zones will feature various interactive and static sculptures and murals along with different play elements for children.

“The gateway would start on Main and Woodward and then we have different elements within,” Leeper said.

He noted the park expansion could help improve safety concerns.

“We’ve had some serious public safety concerns in this very vicinity, particularly on Woodward,” he said. “We would like to try and address this by creating a space for everybody, a safe area that will be safe for both children and members of the community.”

However, not everyone in the community thinks the park expansion will improve safety in the area.

“They’re under the assumption that the expansion of Ziegler Park will control the crime,” said Deborah Mays, who has lived in Pendleton and Over-the-Rhine for decades. “Actually, nothing is going to change the crime until we change the minds of those who have a need to shoot somebody.”

3CDC acknowledges some of the challenges will be safety in the area.



Examples of violence this summer:



June: more than 30 shots fired at Ziegler Park



August: 9 people were shot on Main Street



September: a teenager was killed near Main and Orchard. @WCPO — Jessica Hart WCPO (@JessicaHartTV) October 17, 2022

Mays believes 3CDC’s plan won’t curb violence.

“An organization like 3CDC is not qualified to deal with the average man on the street, bottom line. So, why are we continuously putting money into projects that do not serve our human needs,” Mays said.

She noted this park expansion is a waste of money and is frustrated she learned about the proposal last week.

“For the people that say they want to serve they could care less, and I’m sorry, but I am not disillusioned and I’m tired of this repeat behavior from the city and the constant behavior we’re getting from 3CDC,” she said.

Mays is also concerned how this park expansion will impact people who live in the area.

“People want to come down there to hang out but what happens to the people who are already there,” Mays said.

Councilmember Reggie Harris noted it’ll be important for people living in the area to feel welcomed.

“The reality of Main Street is that many folks who are out on Main Street, hanging out, whatever, are people who fundamentally feel not welcomed in the community,” Harris said.

Leeper said they’ll seek community input on park elements in phase 2 of the expansion.

Mays said she would like to see the city council members engage with the community more before they vote on the expansion.

The full council will vote on the project on Wednesday.