Joe Burrow, Nick Bosa pose with former President Donald Trump at UFC 299 in Miami

MIAMI — Joe Burrow is out enjoying the off season, and Saturday night the Bengals quarterback was spotted meeting former President Donald Trump in Miami.

Burrow was with fellow Bengal Sam Hubbard and San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa at UFC 299 for the fight between Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera. Burrow, Hubbard and Bosa were all college teammates at the Ohio State University.

A video shared by Will Compton, a former NFL linebacker and co-host of Barstool Sports podcast "Bussin' With The Boys," on X (formerly known as Twitter) shows Burrow and Bosa greet Trump and briefly chat with him.

Dan Scavino Jr., Trump's senior advisor and former White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications, also posted a photo of the three.

Burrow previously met Trump in 2020 after LSU won the 2019 NCAA National Championship. Other notable NFL players on that LSU team were Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase and Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson.

Evan Vucci/AP President Donald Trump smiles at quarterback Joe Burrow after being presented with a jersey during an event to honor the 2019 NCAA football national champions, the Louisiana State University Tigers, in the East Room of the White House, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

On Saturday, Burrow appeared at the fight night without any brace or tape on his right wrist and was shown comfortably shaking hands. Recently, Burrow told ESPN he'd be fully cleared for pre-season by mid-May after he endured a season-ending injury in November 2023.

Prior to Saturday, Burrow has been seen out and about at other sports events this off season. On Feb. 25, Burrow and Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase were spotted at the Lakers-Suns game in Phoenix. At that appearance, Burrow's wrist was still wrapped.

Suns stars Kevin Durant and Devin Booker attended the Bengals home opener at Paycor Stadium for the 2023 season. The NBA players watched the game against the Baltimore Ravens in Burrow's suite.

In January, Burrow was also spotted at the X Games in Aspen.

