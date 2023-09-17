Watch Now
Phoenix Suns stars Kevin Durant, Devin Booker attend Bengals home opener

Matt York/AP
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and forward Kevin Durant (35) celebrate a basket against the Los Angeles Clippers during the second half of Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, April 16, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Posted at 1:25 PM, Sep 17, 2023
CINCINNATI — The stars flocked to Paycor Stadium on Sunday for the Cincinnati Bengals home opener against the Baltimore Ravens — and we're not just talking the players on the field.

Phoenix Suns stars Kevin Durant and Devin Booker were seen inside Paycor Stadium ahead of kickoff. The NBA players were heading to Joe Burrow's suite to watch all the action.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Booker have hung out multiple times. Burrow, Booker and Durant were all also seen at Michael Rubin's White Party in July.

The duo are at Paycor Stadium as the Bengals look to bounce back after a stark 24-3 loss against the Browns in Cleveland last week. Burrow had a career-worst game, as well.

The Phoenix Suns open their season on the road against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

