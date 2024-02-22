New turf to be installed at Paycor Stadium ahead of 2024 Bengals season

CINCINNATI — New turf will be installed at Paycor Stadium ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals' 2024 season, the team announced Thursday.

The stadium will have a new FieldTurf CORE field installed as part of offseason stadium upgrades. Multi-million dollar renovations at Paycor Stadium are already underway, including new seating.

FieldTurf was decided on "after a thorough review process that considered the major players in the artificial turf industry, collaboration with the NFL and its testing requirements, and stadium and football experts."

The change in turf also comes due to player safety and performance data, the team said.

FieldTurf is a monofilament product, which is consistent with NFL recommendations. The team said FieldTurf systems are "renowned for quality, safety and performance."

The team also said this marks a reunion between the stadium and FieldTurf fields. From 2004 to 2011, the stadium was home to a FieldTurf surface.

"We are honored to return to Cincinnati, renewing a vastly successful partnership," said Eric Daliere, president of Tarkett North America & Tarkett Sports.

Eight other NFL teams use FieldTurf fields in their stadiums, including the Falcons, Panthers, Lions, Patriots, Jets, Giants and Seahawks.

Hamilton County Commissioners approved the new turf field at Thursday's commissioners meeting.

"Hamilton County and the Bengals are committed to providing a top-level playing surface for NFL games, and this step confirms that commitment," said Steve Johnson, Paycor Stadium managing director.

Johnson said the field will be installed in time for the entire 2024 NFL season.