Red Cross operating shelters for those impacted by flooding

CINCINNATI — The Red Cross is maintaining shelter for anyone whose home was impacted by the floodwaters throughout the Tri-State.

So far, there are five shelters open in the Greater Cincinnati area:



Pendleton County — Northward Christian Camp at 154 Northward Road in Falmouth, Ky.

Kenton County — Latonia Elementary School at 3901 Huntington Avenue in Covington

Dearborn County — Christian Life Center at 201 West Connell in Aurora, Ind.

Clermont County — New Richmond High School at 1135 Bethel New Richmond Road in New Richmond

Hamilton County — Oakley Recreation Center at 3882 Paxton Avenue in Cincinnati

The Red Cross said its Kenton County shelter in Covington is currently the most-utilized location, with around 13 people staying there, in addition to multiple dogs and a cat.

The other shelters are either not housing anyone, or are housing one to two people, but the Red Cross said it plans to keep all the shelters open in case needs arise.

WCPO 9 is collecting funds to help those who will be in need of relief following the significant floods. If you can, please visit wcpo.com/relief and donate to help.

The flooding from the Ohio River has impacted several neighborhoods and roadways, closing many streets throughout Cincinnati and other areas. You can see a full list of all the road closures here.

The Great Miami, Little Miami and Licking rivers have also had flooding in their respective areas, with two cities along the Licking River under mandatory evacuation orders. Some Covington residents along the Licking River have also been encouraged to leave due to the high water levels.

The Ohio River is forecast to crest at 60.5 feet, a height it has only reached once in the last 28 years.

You can see where river flooding will reach over its banks with these interactive maps here.