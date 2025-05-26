FC Cincinnati defender Nick Hagglund suffered broken ribs, collapsed lung in injury against Atlanta United FC

ATLANTA — FC Cincinnati defender and Cincinnati native Nick Hagglund was hospitalized during Sunday night's road match against Atlanta United FC.

FC Cincinnati announced Monday that Hagglund suffered two broken ribs after being struck by an Atlanta United player in the 10th minute of play. One of Hagglund's ribs was out of position, causing a collapsed lung, FCC said.

During head coach Pat Noonan's post-match press conference, he said Hagglund was sent to the hospital mid-game with the injury.

FCC said the 32-year-old is "awake and in good spirits" at the hospital in Atlanta. FCC's medical staff is with Hagglund and he's "expected to make a full recovery," the team said.

The Lakota West and Xavier University grad is expected to travel back to Cincinnati when its medically safe to do so.

"FC Cincinnati are grateful for the actions of the FCC athletic training staff to quickly identify and react to the injury, as well as the physicians and staff at Atlanta UNited FC, Emory Health Care and Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta for their work," FC Cincinnati said in a statement.

FCC said they wish Nick a speedy recovery, but the team did not estimate how long the defender will be out or if it's a season-ending injury.

Hagglund, who has played with FC Cincinnati every year since its first season in the MLS, was resigned to the Orange and Blue earlier this year. His updated contract is through 2027.

During FCC's 2024 season, Hagglund suffered a broken fibula in a June match against New England Revolution that ended his season.

He was also named the club's 2022 Defender of the Year when FC Cincinnati won the team's first MLS Cup Playoff. In 2023, Hagglund made 34 appearances as the team went on to secure the Supporters' Shield.