FC Cincinnati defender Nick Hagglund suffered broken fibula during match with New England Revolution

CINCINNATI — FC Cincinnati defender Nick Hagglund won't be on the pitch again any time soon.

The Cincinnati native broke his fibula during Saturday night's match with New England Revolution, head coach Pat Noonan said after the game.

Noonan said Hagglund will be out for "a couple months," but said he didn't know the exact time.

"That's a tough one for the group," Noonan said. "Obviously for Nick, first and foremost. It's tough to see a key piece go down like that."

Hagglund went down during stoppage when he went for the ball from Revolution winger Esmir Bajraktarevic. Both players went down, and Hagglund was carried off the field on a stretcher.

This isn't the first time Hagglund's FC tenure has been hit by a injury.

The 31-year-old player missed the final matches from FCC's 2023 postseason run after injuring his hamstring in November.

Hagglund now joins the Orange and Blue's already reeling backline after Matt Miazga was suffered his own leg injury June 15.

Miazga was carried off the field on a stretcher, but the exact injury hasn't been disclosed. Noonan referred to Miazga's injury as a "leg contusion," according to a write-up on FC Cincinnati's website. Regardless of the exact injury, Noonan said it was "not great" and "could be long term."