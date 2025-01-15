FC Cincinnati re-signing defender and Cincy native Nick Hagglund

CINCINNATI — FC Cincinnati announced Wednesday it will re-sign Nick Hagglund, defender and Cincinnati native who's played with the team every year since its first season in the MLS in 2019.

Specifically, Hagglund is contracted with FC Cincinnati through 2027, the team said.

Hagglund ranks top three in FC Cincinnati history in games played, games started and minutes played. He's made over 250 career professional appearances as he enters his 12th career MLS season.

"I'm really thankful for the club and really thankful for the opportunity to be back," said Hagglund in a press release. "And, ultimately, everything that I have I'm going to give to this club. It's rare to get this kind of support in professional sports and I really appreciate it."

Hagglund graduated from both Lakota West High School and Xavier University. He played for Toronto FC before he was acquired by FC Cincinnati just ahead of the team's inaugural MLS season.

The defender made 10 appearances for the Orange and Blue in 2024 before he suffered a broken fibula during a game against New England Revolution. Hagglund went down during stoppage when he went for the ball from Revolution winger Esmir Bajraktarevic. Both players went down, and Hagglund was carried off the field on a stretcher. Officials later announced Hagglund's injury was season-ending.

Still, Hagglund managed to secure four goals and one assist during that season.

He was also named the club's 2022 Defender of the Year when FC Cincinnati won the team's first MLS Cup Playoff. In 2023, Hagglund made 34 appearances as the team went on to secure the Supporter's Shield.