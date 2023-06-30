Taylor Swift ticket prices going down: Paying for obstructed view seats might actually be worth it

CINCINNATI — Taylor Swift's two Cincinnati shows at Paycor Stadium this weekend technically sold out back in November, according to Ticketmaster. But there are still hundreds of tickets available on resale sights, and prices are dropping.

Sellers on websites like StubHub and Vivid Seats have been hiking up the prices due to the enormous demand, hoping that buyers would overspend for a seat at one of the biggest events of the last decade.

Earlier this month, the cheapest tickets we found for Taylor Swift's two Cincinnati shows were going for around $1,400 for nosebleed seats behind the stage. At the time this article was published, those tickets were selling for around $800 to $900. As we get closer to the start times of the shows, those prices could drop even more.

Nearly $1,000 for seats that are advertised as having an obstructed view may seem ridiculous, but they come with some unique benefits.

These seats may not be as obstructed as they seem. We are a few months into the Eras Tour and fans across the United States have been posting their experiences on social media.

You can still see a large portion of the stage and there is a giant screen pointed in your direction so you don't miss any close-ups of the superstar as she sings her way through a massive, three-hour long set.

Swift takes fans through her immensely successful career with nearly 50 songs off her albums "Lover," "Fearless," "Evermore," "Reputation," "Speak Now," "Red," "Folklore," "1989" and of course, "Midnights."

And even if you find yourselves in these seats, there likely won't be "one thing missing."

You might actually get an exclusive moment with superstar if you book a seat in one of these sections. Many fans have captured the moments Swift enters the stage in her famous cleaning supply cart.

But the best moments are when Swift leaves the stage after the show. She will likely walk right past you. She often waves to screaming fans who've decided to stick around.

If these obstructed view tickets aren't your thing, you can still take your pick at seats across the stadium. But, hopefully you won't mind spending a lot of money. Floor seats are still going for more than $5,000 and seats in the lower bowl are going for around $2,000 to $3,000.

The good news is that's much cheaper than the $35,000 price tag for front row seats in Atlanta, according to Forbes, which will probably leave you just staring at a "Blank Space" in your bank account.

