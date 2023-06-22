Sticker shock: Taylor Swift Cincinnati tickets now start at $1,400

Still hoping to score a seat to the hottest Cincinnati concert of 2023? You had better be prepared to ante up over $1,000 per seat.

Tickets for the two shows at Paycor Stadium, which sold out in minutes last November, are now starting at around $1,400 on both StubHub and Vivid Seats.

Ticketmaster, which sold the original tickets (and left many fans disappointed at the time), is not selling resale tickets to the Swift concert.

That leaves fans scrambling to find seats on resale sites.

If you are ready to shake it off and start shopping, here is what we found:



On Vivid Seats, upper deck seats at the Bengals stadium were starting at $1,408 as of Thursday afternoon



StubHub seats were starting at $1,454.



333-SEAT, Cincinnati's home-based ticket broker, started at $1,800.



Seat Geek had the cheapest seats at the time we checked, at $1,155. But when those go, the next lowest priced tickets were at $1,476.

If you have the means, and Taylor Swift means the world to you, the priciest tickets we found Thursday were $7,038 for two seats in Row 5 on the floor, right in front of the stage.

Now that's mean.

The good news is that's much cheaper than the $35,000 price tag for front row seats in Atlanta, according to Forbes, which will probably leave you just staring at a blank space.

WCPO/StubHub.com Taylor Swift Cincinnati ticket prices

What can fans do?

If you are figuring at this point you are never, ever getting back together with Taylor, there is still hope: Your best bet may be waiting until the day before the show.

That is when ticket prices start to drop, as ticket holders who can't go start lowering their prices to find buyers.

The day of the show itself also brings lower prices, as sellers then need to dump their tickets.

One other option is to book a trip to Europe. Yes, Europe.

Why? Because Swift has just added 38 additional overseas shows to her Eras tour, and that leaves you many chances to snag a seat at list price in Italy, Ireland, France, and other countries.

In some of those countries, according to Forbes, reselling tickets for profit is illegal.

So that 200 Euro ticket will still be a 200 Euro ticket on the resale market. (That's just over $200 US)

Take the rest of your money and book a plane ticket and hotel in Paris, and there will be no bad blood.

As always, don't waste your money.

_________________________

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com