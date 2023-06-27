Taylor Swift Cincinnati concerts: Road closures, parking at The Banks during 'Taygate' in 'Swiftinnati'

CINCINNATI — It's almost time for one of the biggest weekends the Queen City has ever seen. We've got two sold out Taylor Swift shows at Paycor Stadium, two Reds games, an FCC match and a Greensky Bluegrass concert at The Andrew J. Brady Music Center.

Hundreds of thousands of people will be in downtown Cincinnati but without a doubt, Taylor Swift will cause the biggest traffic impact.

On June 30 and July 1, Swifties will descend on The Banks as their "Wildest Dreams" come true.

CPD Chief Teresa Theetge said the city is ready for the influx of people.

"This is probably one of the biggest weekends I've seen in Cincinnati in my career," she said.

The fun starts Friday at noon with the official kickoff of "Taygate," a massive festival dedicated to celebrating the pop superstar's historical shows in the region. And if you plan on "Ridin' in a getaway car" anywhere near the stadium, there will be major road closures to watch out for both Friday and Saturday.

Here's all the road closures you can expect in "Swiftinnati" this weekend:

All closures will be implemented on June 30 and July 1, the City of Cincinnati said in a press release.

Second Street Sidewalk- south side sidewalk closed between Elm Street and the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge from 12 p.m. until 1 a.m.



south side sidewalk closed between Elm Street and the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge from 12 p.m. until 1 a.m. Elm Street- closed south of Second Street from 12 p.m. until 1 a.m.



closed south of Second Street from 12 p.m. until 1 a.m. Freedom Way- closed between Elm Street and Marian Spencer Way from 12 p.m. until 1 a.m. (Closed from Rosa Parks to Marian Spencer at 10 a.m. for pre- party)



closed between Elm Street and Marian Spencer Way from 12 p.m. until 1 a.m. (Closed from Rosa Parks to Marian Spencer at 10 a.m. for pre- party) Rosa Parks Street- closed south of Second Street from 12 p.m. until 1 a.m.



closed south of Second Street from 12 p.m. until 1 a.m. Race Street- closed south of Third Street from 3:30 p.m. until 1 a.m.



south of Third Street from 3:30 p.m. until 1 a.m. Marian Spencer Way- closed south of Second Street from 10 a.m. until 1 a.m.



closed south of Second Street from 10 a.m. until 1 a.m. Joe Nuxhall Way- closed south of Second Street after the start of the Reds game

Here's what you can expect when you leave the concert:

Taylor Swift's show should end around 11:15 p.m. both nights. Leaving the concert will be handled similar to leaving a Bengals game. These additional closures will be put in place around an hour and a half before the concert is over.

Central Avenue : southbound closed south of Seventh Street



: southbound closed south of Seventh Street Third Street: eastbound closed east of Clay Wade Bailey Bridge



eastbound closed east of Clay Wade Bailey Bridge Walnut Street : closed south of Third Street



: closed south of Third Street Gest Street: southbound closed south of Third Street

With all the events happing this weekend in the Queen City, there likely won't be a "Blank Space" at several parking lots. City officials have advised fans to come early and "bring your patience." Mayor Pureval said you don't have to park at The Banks. You can park throughout the city and utilize public transportation, including the street car, to help with congestion and make your stay more enjoyable.

If you decide to drive down to The Banks and want to take your chances parking near Paycor Stadium. Here are your options:

Friday, June 30

There will be no advance parking sales through Paycor Stadium on Friday night. The Central Riverfront Garage (CRG), East Garage, Broadway lot and Lot E will open at 9:30 a.m. for parking sales and for Reds parking pass holders.

Lots A, B and D will open for parking sales at 1 p.m.

You will not be able to pay for parking at the UE Garage. It opens at 2 p.m. to pass holders only.

Saturday, July 1

Advance parking sales through Paycor Stadium will be available. Click here for more details. Advance parking is only available in the Central River Front Garage (CRG).

CRG, East Garage, Broadway lot and Lot E will open at 8:30 a.m. for parking sales and for Reds parking pass holders.

Lots A, B and D will open at 1 p.m. for parking pass holders only.

Apps like SpotHero or ParkWhiz can help drivers find the best available parking spots (and sometimes reserve them ahead of time). The Cincy EZPark app will let drivers pay and manage parking sessions throughout the city.

Click here for more information on what to expect once you get down to The Banks including, "Taygate" and the official Taylor Swift merchandise trailer.

