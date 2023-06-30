Meet the 18-year-old behind the 'Taygate' at Taylor Swift's Cincinnati concerts

CINCINNATI — Despite not being able to get tickets, thousands of Swifties have flooded previous Eras Tour venues, listening to the concert from outside the stadium.

One local 18-year-old wanted to make sure Cincinnati fans in a similar situation had somewhere to go, so she organized a tailgate, also known as a "Taygate."

Emma Lynn went to one of the Eras Tour shows in Tampa, attending a Taygate.

"Seeing how many people really attended it and were really all together as a fandom," she said.

It's what inspired her to start a Taygate in Cincinnati.

"I just wanted (people) to be able to come together in one event — even if they're not ticketholders — so we can all get together as Swifties, sing our hearts out, have an amazing time, trade our bracelets and everything," Lynn said.

She reached out to Paycor Stadium to find the perfect parking lot for the event and landed on Lot B.

"Lot B's on the side and it's a perfect view to where we'd still be able to see some lights happening within the stadium," Lynn said.

Lynn said there will be friendship bracelet-making stations and a "This night is sparkling" hair and makeup station.

"Pretty much everything at our event will be free," she said. "We do have a couple vendors that will be selling items of such, like different foods and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages."

The Taygate starts at 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday and will run until the end of the show.

Lynn started a Facebook group to get the word out and it's surpassed 13,000 members as of Thursday evening. Aubrey Ingram and her mom Sabrina found out about the Taygate through the group. They don't have tickets to the show yet but are still trying.

"Till I think the last minute we're going to go out and try to get the tickets," Sabrina Ingram said.

Either way, they plan to be at the Taygate. Just like two Swifties who drove from Indianapolis without tickets.

"The fact that, I mean, so many people want to see her that can't get tickets and to just have fun with it and organize something like that, I think is phenomenal," Cindy Jenkins said.

There's another Taygate event happening at The Banks which runs from noon to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.