Who are the openers at Taylor Swift's Cincinnati concerts?

CINCINNATI — It's been a long time coming, but it's finally time for Taylor Swift's Cincinnati concerts.

The global superstar will take the stage Friday night following her openers, who will kick things off at around 6:30 p.m. The Eras Tour has had several different versions of opening acts, including performers like Phoebe Bridgers, Paramore and Girl in Red.

This weekend's concerts will feature Gracie Abrams and MUNA.

Those who don't know Abrams might be more familiar with her father, filmmaker J.J. Abrams, who created shows like "Alias" and "Lost" and produced "Stark Trek," "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" and "Armageddon."

Gracie Abrams released two EPs before her debut album, "Good Riddance," came out in February 2023. She previously visited Cincinnati in 2022 as an opener for singer Olivia Rodrigo's Sour Tour.

Indie pop band MUNA will perform next. The group is not new to big shows, having previously opened for country star Kacey Musgrave's 2022 tour and joining Lorde's Solar Power Tour this year. Their hit "Silk Chiffon" with fellow Eras Tour opener Bridgers found itself on several year-end song rankings in 2021.

Previous cities reported that the first opener comes onstage at around 6:30 p.m., the second arrives near 7 p.m. and Swift performs for more than three hours each night starting at around 8 p.m. The show ends at around 11:30 p.m.

Here's to hoping Swifties have "The Best Day!"

