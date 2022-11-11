Top 9 things to do around the Tri-State this weekend

CINCINNATI — Temperatures may be dropping this weekend as the Tri-State gets its first taste of winter weather, but that doesn't mean you can't go out and enjoy yourself. Whether you want to stay in your car and look at pretty holiday light displays or you want to begin your holiday shopping at a market or two, here are the top 9 events around the Tri-State this weekend:

Coney Island's Nights of Lights

Coney Island's own winter wonderland kicks off for the season this weekend. Attendees are able to drive through the area's largest synchronized holiday light show, which features more than 2 million lights alongside holiday music. The displays include Christmas trees, snowflakes, dancing candy canes and more.

Click here for information about ticket prices.

WHAT: Coney Island's Nights of Lights

WHEN: All weekend long, 6-10 p.m.

WHERE: Coney Island Park, 62011 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45230

Cincinnati Pizza Week

Cincinnati Pizza Week concludes Nov. 13, but there's still plenty of time to get a scrumptious slice of pizza. With $9 pizza deals, you can indulge in some savings — and some pizza — at multiple different pizzerias across the Tri-State, including Taglio, The Gruff, Catch-A-Fire Pizza and more.

For a full rundown of the pizza celebration, and 9 pizzas you've got to try, click here.

WHAT: Cincinnati Pizza Week

WHEN: Friday, Saturday and Sunday

WHERE: Various locations

Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market

It's never too early to start holiday shopping, and this weekend is the perfect opportunity. Greater Cincinnati's Holiday Market is back at the Duke Energy Convention Center for its 22nd year and will have more than 325 vendors. The market offers a wide variety of gifts, decor, apparel, toys, handmade items, food and baked goods.

For those interested, you can purchase general admission tickets here.

WHAT: Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market

WHEN: Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WHERE: Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

Turkey Trails 5K & 10K

It may be a little chilly outside Saturday morning, but that's the perfect excuse to get your blood flowing and take part in either the Turkey Trails 5K or 10K. A Thanksgiving-themed run, the race is perfect for everyone in the family. Those that participate receive a shirt, medal, chip-timing, live results and awards, free photos, costumes, post-race food and more. The race is sponsored by Bodies Race Company, which aims to make a positive impact on communities.

For those interested, you can register for the races here. It's $40 for either the 5K or 10K.

WHAT: Turkey Trails 5K & 10K

WHEN: Saturday, Races begin at 8 a.m.

WHERE: Winton Woods, 10245 Winton Road, Cincinnati, OH 45231

Art on Vine at Rhinegeist Brewery

There's nothing better than being able to sip on a cold beer or drink while doing ... well anything. On Sunday, you can do just that while you shop from some of the best local artists, vendors and more during Art on Vine. The monthly art shot features fine art, handmade goods and more from more than 80 artists throughout the Ohio region.

For those that are interested, the event is free to all, and it's kid-friendly as well.

WHAT: Art on Vine at Rhinegeist Brewery

WHEN: Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

WHERE: Rhinegeist Brewery, 1910 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

Mac & Cheese Throwdown

Mac and cheese is the ultimate comfort food, and the Mac & Cheese Throwdown will see multiple chefs go head-to-head with their own take on the snack. The cheesy smackdown will see chefs from Keystone Bar & Grill, Lucious Q, Sweets & Meats, and more face off.

If interested, you can purchase tickets here.

WHAT: Mac & Cheese Throwdown

WHEN: Friday, 6-9 p.m.

WHERE: The Phoenix, 812 Race St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

Judy Garland Centennial with Cincinnati Pops

Honoring Judy Garland's 100th birthday, Get Happy: Judy Garland Centennial will see the Cincinnati Pops orchestra take a tour of the star's life and songs. You can enjoy film clips, never-before-seen photos, rare audio recordings and, of course, music. The "Wizard of Oz" star's early career will be explored through her time on TV as well as her concert years.

If interested, you can purchase tickets here.

WHAT: Judy Garland Centennial with Cincinnati Pops

WHEN: Friday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Sunday, 2 p.m.

WHERE: Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

Summit Park Ice Rink

Ice skating is a quintessential winter activity and, lucky for us, Summit Park is opening its Ice Rink this weekend. Warm 98.5 will be at the ice rink to celebrate its opening. Admission, which includes skates, costs $7 per person.

You can find out more information about the opening here.

WHAT: Summit Park Ice Rink

WHEN: Saturday, Noon-2 p.m., 3-5 p.m., 6-8 p.m.

WHERE: Summit Park, 4335 Glendale Milford Road, Blue Ash, OH 45242

The Pickle Wars!

Are you a fan of pickles? Well, Jungle Jim's Fairfield location has the perfect event for you Saturday. Pickle Wars will see several different pickle brands available to taste test to figure out which is the tastiest. The best part, you get to pick who wears the "crown of crunch."

If interested, the pickle wars will be held in Jungle Jim's produce department.

WHAT: The Pickle Wars!

WHEN: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE: Jungle Jim's International Market, 5440 Dixie Hwy, Fairfield, OH 45014