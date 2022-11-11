Holiday Shopping: Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market is back at the Duke Energy Convention Center

CINCINNATI — Holiday shopping is well underway at the Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market.

There are more than 325 vendors inside the Duke Energy Convention Center for the 22nd year.

The Holiday Market is a Cincinnati tradition that offers a wide variety of holiday gifts, decor, apparel, toys, handmade items, food and baked goods.

This year, there's a great option to buy large items and then check your packages so you don’t have to carry them around. Donations at the package check go to the Make-a-Wish Foundation of Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.

Also new this year, the Cincinnati Zoo will have a photo opportunity with special guest animals at the entrance.

The Cincinnati Open Box Outlet booth is a great stop to have your gifts wrapped for FREE! And if you're bringing the kids, stop by for a selfie with Santa which benefits the Butler County Special Olympics.

VIP tickets offer guests early access from 8 a.m. -11a.m. Friday. Tickets are sold out. But there are still a few early bird tickets available for Saturday morning from 8-10.

General admission tickets are available here.

