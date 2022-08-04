Oktoberfest Zinzinnati dates announced for return to the Queen City in September

CINCINNATI — Grab your lederhosen and beer mugs because Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is heading back to the Queen City in September. The official dates for the festival were announced Thursday.

Presented by Samuel Adams, the weekend-long festival is the nation's largest Oktoberfest celebration.

In 2021, more than 700,000 people celebrated the German heritage that sweeps throughout Cincinnati and Southwest Ohio as they enjoyed German-style food, entertainment and beer.

"We are excited to announce the return of Oktoberfest Zinzinnati, one of our region's most loved traditions," said Spencer Mapes, lead event manager for Oktoberfest Zinzinnati. "We're proud to help Cincinnati celebrate its German roots and provide a memorable experience people return for year after year."

Cincinnati is set to transform into a Bavarian village again from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18.

Here are the hours for each day of Oktoberfest Zinzinnati 2022:



Friday, Sept. 16 — 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 17 — 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday, Sep. 18 — 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Oktoberfest Zinzinnati, which is held on Second and Third streets in downtown Cincinnati, was first held in 1976. Attendees can divulge in all things German heritage, including food. Some of the authentic food offerings include Limburger cheese, sauerkraut balls, bratwursts, pickled pigs feet and cream puffs.

A first this year, the Running of Wieners — a fan-favorite event — will take place within the main festival. The event features 100 dachshunds wearing costumes and running heats to determine the fastest wiener dog of Zinzinnati. Usually the event took place the day before Oktoberfest began, but now it will be held Sept. 16 at noon.

Registration for the popular event is already open. If you're interested in signing up for the Running of Wieners, click here.

