The National's Homecoming Festival returns to Cincinnati; Patti Smith, Weyes Blood and more to perform

CINCINNATI — The National is coming home.

The Grammy-award winning band consisting of Cincinnati natives will be bringing its Homecoming music festival to the Icon Festival Stage at Smale Park from Sept. 15-16.

Homecoming 2023 marks the long-awaited return of the festival, which last took place in 2018. The 2018 festival took place at Smale Park, and included sets from Father John Misty, Future Islands and more. The band planned a 2019 festival but called it off, and the 2020 festival also fell through.

Though The National formed in Brooklyn in 1999, all five members — Matt Berninger, Aaron Dessner, Bryan Devendorf, Scott Devendorf and Bryce Dessner — were born and raised in Cincinnati.

The band will be playing a unique set on each night of the festival alongside other acts, including Patti Smith & Her Band, Weyes Blood, Pavement, Julia Jacklin and more.

Here is the full lineup for Homecoming 2023:

Friday, Sept. 15



The National

Patti Smith & Her Band

The Walkmen

Arooj Aftab

Bartees Strange

Carriers

Ballard

Saturday, Sept. 16



The National

Pavement

Weyes Blood

Snail Mail

Julia Jacklin

The Drin

Leo Pastel

"When we launched Homecoming in 2018, we were overwhelmed by the response from the community and by our renewed sense of connection to our hometown," The National said. "We're honored to return to Cincinnati five years later and be joined by so many of our favorite musicians and friends."

When we launched Homecoming in 2018, we were overwhelmed by the response from the community and by our renewed sense of connection to our hometown. We’re honored to return to Cincinnati five years later and be joined by so many of our favorite musicians and friends. — The National (@TheNational) May 17, 2023

Single-day, weekend and VIP tickets to the festival go on sale Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m. VIP tickets include preferred viewing, a concessions area, as well as a special Homecoming fanzine produced by longtime The National collaborator Graham MacIndoe. All tickets will be available to purchase here once they're on sale.

READ MORE:

LIST: Taste of Cincinnati releases 2023 music lineup; more than 35 singers, bands to perform

Former Tri-State American Idol contestant announces first headline show in Cincinnati area

'That's why our hearts have beats': Singer with cerebral palsy says disability never stopped his passion