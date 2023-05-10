Former Tri-State American Idol contestant announces first headline show in Cincinnati area

COVINGTON, Ky. — Former American Idol contestant Michael Williams, of Mason, is playing his first ever headline show in the Greater Cincinnati area this summer.

After making the top 20, Williams performed Selena Gomez's "Lose You To Love Me" to make the next cut. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough. Williams was one of eight contestants eliminated last month when the competition narrowed to just 12 singers.

After his performance, superstar Katy Perry told Williams the people who didn't vote for him are "jealous of you."

The singer is not letting the reality TV show define his career and is getting right back to work, chasing his dream.

Williams recently announced that he's playing his first headline show in Covington on June 16 at the Madison Theater.

Tickets are on sale now for $15. The all-ages show starts at 8 p.m.

Williams has original music available on streaming platforms including Spotify. He has more than 11,000 monthly listeners on Spotify and his biggest song, Honey, has more than 22,000 streams.

Williams got his ticket to Hollywood back in February when he performed "Talking to the Moon" by Bruno Mars at his audition in front of Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

It was a performance that left Perry smitten.

Williams has been performing most of his life after catching the singing bug when he was 6 years old at a recital singing "Take Me Out to the Ball Game." The 21-year-old spoke to WCPO shortly after his audition episode aired.

"I got so nervous I ran offstage to my mom," Williams said.

Williams said he luckily got back onstage after some wise words from his dad.

"I got up there and we finished it and I was like, that was the best thing ever," Williams said.

Watch his full American Idol audition here:

Trying out for "American Idol" isn't Williams' first run with reality TV or auditioning in front of celebrities. At 17, he auditioned for "The Voice" by singing Lauren Daigle's "You Say." The then-teen was picked and mentored by judge Nick Jonas and made it to the Top 10 before being knocked out in a Wildcard Instant Save Sing-off.

