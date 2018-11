CINCINNATI -- Queen City-born band The National announced Thursday its MusicNOW + Homecoming Festival would take 2019 off, according to the group’s official Facebook page.

"We’re taking a break in 2019, but look forward to doing it again in the future," the group wrote.

The weekend-long festival founded by guitarist Bryce Dessner had run annually since 2006. It included performances from local acts and allowed visiting artists such as Sufjan Stevens and St. Vincent to premiere new work.