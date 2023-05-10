LIST: Taste of Cincinnati releases 2023 music lineup; more than 35 singers, bands to perform

CINCINNATI — Taste of Cincinnati is a little over two weeks away and the annual food festival released the weekend's music lineup.

The three-day festival will have 39 musical acts perform across four different stages.

"Taste of Cincinnati is a unique opportunity to not only showcase Cincinnati's culinary community but also the talented entertainers and performers we have in our own backyard," said Rob Weidle, senior events producer for Taste of Cincinnati. "This year's lineup offers a wide range of performers across multiple genres that will satisfy many musical tastes."

The various bands and singers will be performing duringthe largest Taste of Cincinnati in festival history. There will be a total of 77 vendors throughout the weekend — 59 restaurants and 23 food trucks. Altogether, there will be more than 300 menu items to munch on while you listen to the various music acts.

Here's the full music lineup for Taste of Cincinnati 2023:

Saturday, May 27, 2023:



Dan Van Vechten — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — ZYN Stage

Kryst Kruer — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Taste of Findlay Market Stage

Final Order — Noon to 3 p.m. — Taste of Cincinnati Main Stage

Linus Take — Noon to 3 p.m. — Food Truck Alley Stage

Danny Frazier Band — 2-4 p.m. — ZYN Stage

Maria Keck — 3-6 p.m. — Taste of Findlay Market Stage

Ralph and the Rhythm Hounds — 4-7 p.m. — Taste of Cincinnati Main Stage

Soul Quest — 4-7 p.m. — Food Truck Alley Stage

Jason Owens Band — 5-7 p.m. — ZYN Stage

Mark Joshua — 7-10 p.m. — Taste of Findlay Market Stage

Kenny Welch Band — 8-11 p.m. — ZYN Stage

Buzz Bin — 8-11 p.m. — Taste of Cincinnati Music Stage

Eleven Arrows — 8-11 p.m. — Food Truck Alley Stage

Sunday, May 28, 2023:



Miss Werner Band — 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. — ZYN Stage

Daniel in Stereo — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Taste of Findlay Market Stage

P. Ann Everson-Price and the All-Star Band — Noon to 3 p.m. — Taste of Cincinnati Main Stage

Ricky Nye Inc — Noon to 3 p.m. — Food Truck Alley Stage

Jeremy Short — 2:30-4:30 p.m. — ZYN Stage

AprinasRevolutionaryLove — 3-6 p.m. — Taste of Findlay Market Stage

Tracy Walker Band — 4-7 p.m. — Taste of Cincinnati Main Stage

Leroy Ellington's Sacred Hearts — 4-7 p.m. — Food Truck Alley Stage

Soul Shadow — 5:30-7 p.m. — ZYN Stage

Elizabeth Walters — 7-10 p.m. — Taste of Findlay Market Stage

The Varner/Netherton Revival — 8-11 p.m. — ZYN Stage

The Whammies — 8-11 p.m. — Taste of Cincinnati Main Stage

Catalyst — 8-11 p.m. — Food Truck Alley Stage

Monday, May 29, 2023:



Big Whiskey — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — ZYN Stage

Pete Wagner Band — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Food Truck Alley Stage

Jim Kelly — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Taste of Findlay Market Stage

The Ingrid Rachel Project — Noon to 2 p.m. — Taste of Cincinnati Main Stage

Jack Burton Overdrive — 2-4 p.m. — Food Truck Alley Stage

Michelle Robinson Band — 2-5 p.m. — ZYN Stage

Big Gill & His Funky All-Stars — 3-5 p.m. — Taste of Cincinnati Main Stage

Tracy Walker — 3-5 p.m. — Taste of Findlay Market Stage

The SunBurners — 5-7 p.m. — Food Truck Alley Stage

Buffalo Wabs and the Price Hill Hustle — 6-9 p.m. — ZYN Stage

3 Day Rule — 6-9 p.m. — Taste of Cincinnati Main Stage

Matt Cowherd — 6-9 p.m. — Taste of Findlay Market Stage

Moonbeau — 8-9 p.m. — Food Truck Alley Stage

