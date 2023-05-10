LIST: Taste of Cincinnati releases 2023 music lineup; more than 35 singers, bands to perform

CINCINNATI — Taste of Cincinnati is a little over two weeks away and the annual food festival released the weekend's music lineup.
The three-day festival will have 39 musical acts perform across four different stages.
"Taste of Cincinnati is a unique opportunity to not only showcase Cincinnati's culinary community but also the talented entertainers and performers we have in our own backyard," said Rob Weidle, senior events producer for Taste of Cincinnati. "This year's lineup offers a wide range of performers across multiple genres that will satisfy many musical tastes."
The various bands and singers will be performing duringthe largest Taste of Cincinnati in festival history. There will be a total of 77 vendors throughout the weekend — 59 restaurants and 23 food trucks. Altogether, there will be more than 300 menu items to munch on while you listen to the various music acts.
Here's the full music lineup for Taste of Cincinnati 2023:
Saturday, May 27, 2023:
- Dan Van Vechten — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — ZYN Stage
- Kryst Kruer — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Taste of Findlay Market Stage
- Final Order — Noon to 3 p.m. — Taste of Cincinnati Main Stage
- Linus Take — Noon to 3 p.m. — Food Truck Alley Stage
- Danny Frazier Band — 2-4 p.m. — ZYN Stage
- Maria Keck — 3-6 p.m. — Taste of Findlay Market Stage
- Ralph and the Rhythm Hounds — 4-7 p.m. — Taste of Cincinnati Main Stage
- Soul Quest — 4-7 p.m. — Food Truck Alley Stage
- Jason Owens Band — 5-7 p.m. — ZYN Stage
- Mark Joshua — 7-10 p.m. — Taste of Findlay Market Stage
- Kenny Welch Band — 8-11 p.m. — ZYN Stage
- Buzz Bin — 8-11 p.m. — Taste of Cincinnati Music Stage
- Eleven Arrows — 8-11 p.m. — Food Truck Alley Stage
Sunday, May 28, 2023:
- Miss Werner Band — 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. — ZYN Stage
- Daniel in Stereo — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Taste of Findlay Market Stage
- P. Ann Everson-Price and the All-Star Band — Noon to 3 p.m. — Taste of Cincinnati Main Stage
- Ricky Nye Inc — Noon to 3 p.m. — Food Truck Alley Stage
- Jeremy Short — 2:30-4:30 p.m. — ZYN Stage
- AprinasRevolutionaryLove — 3-6 p.m. — Taste of Findlay Market Stage
- Tracy Walker Band — 4-7 p.m. — Taste of Cincinnati Main Stage
- Leroy Ellington's Sacred Hearts — 4-7 p.m. — Food Truck Alley Stage
- Soul Shadow — 5:30-7 p.m. — ZYN Stage
- Elizabeth Walters — 7-10 p.m. — Taste of Findlay Market Stage
- The Varner/Netherton Revival — 8-11 p.m. — ZYN Stage
- The Whammies — 8-11 p.m. — Taste of Cincinnati Main Stage
- Catalyst — 8-11 p.m. — Food Truck Alley Stage
Monday, May 29, 2023:
- Big Whiskey — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — ZYN Stage
- Pete Wagner Band — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Food Truck Alley Stage
- Jim Kelly — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Taste of Findlay Market Stage
- The Ingrid Rachel Project — Noon to 2 p.m. — Taste of Cincinnati Main Stage
- Jack Burton Overdrive — 2-4 p.m. — Food Truck Alley Stage
- Michelle Robinson Band — 2-5 p.m. — ZYN Stage
- Big Gill & His Funky All-Stars — 3-5 p.m. — Taste of Cincinnati Main Stage
- Tracy Walker — 3-5 p.m. — Taste of Findlay Market Stage
- The SunBurners — 5-7 p.m. — Food Truck Alley Stage
- Buffalo Wabs and the Price Hill Hustle — 6-9 p.m. — ZYN Stage
- 3 Day Rule — 6-9 p.m. — Taste of Cincinnati Main Stage
- Matt Cowherd — 6-9 p.m. — Taste of Findlay Market Stage
- Moonbeau — 8-9 p.m. — Food Truck Alley Stage
