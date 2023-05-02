'That's why our hearts have beats': Singer with cerebral palsy says disability never stopped his passion

CINCINNATI — Braedon Ramer lives by a simple rule.

"Music is life," the 22-year-old said. "That's why our hearts have beats."

While Ramer's cerebral palsy doesn't let him walk or use his legs, his disability has never stopped him from doing the thing he loves most: singing.

"I've never let it stop me," Ramer said. "And I'm never gonna let it stop me."

His mother, Jenny O'Brien, said it was music that taught Ramer how to speak.

"He wasn't forming sentences when he was about 4, 5 years old," Ramer said. "And then we figured out one day, the music helped him be happy. He would be crying and we put music on. He would stop crying and smile."

Ramer still smiles every time he performs. His singing career got its start in part thanks to Jason Owens, who would see Ramer at his gigs. One day, Owens invited him on stage to sing.

"Jason makes me feel welcome," Ramer said.

Owens said it's a joy to be on stage with Ramer.

"Seeing the smile on his face and how happy it makes him to sing," Owens said. "It's just it's like a gift from God."

Ramer and Owens are playing with Friday, May 5 at Grove Park Grille from 6-9 p.m. Ramer said he hopes people can come and sing along with him.

