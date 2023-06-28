Swiftinnati Taygate: All the details on how The Banks is transforming into a Taylor Swift wonderland

CINCINNATI — Before long, it will be time for Taygate at The Banks and Cincinnati will be transformed into "Swiftinnati."

The official Taylor Swift merchandise truck arrived early Wednesday morning, bringing excitement to fans as they start preparing for its opening Thursday at 10 a.m.

But the real party starts on Friday, June 30, AKA "Taylor Swift Day." Mayor Aftab Pureval made the proclamation earlier this week during a press conference where city leaders discussed how they are preparing for the massive weekend in the Queen City.

Hundreds of thousands of fans will flock to The Banks for "Taygate" early Friday afternoon.

Swifties get ready to "ParTay like it's '1989,'" Visit Cincy said.

They are partnering with Holy Grail, Q102, the Freedom Center and The Queen Bee Half Marathon for two days packed with all things Taylor Swift.

On Friday and Saturday, Swifties with or without tickets can shop at the official Taylor Swift merchandise trailer, visit a friendship bracelet-making station, a hair-braiding station, a glitter makeup station and enjoy multiple food trucks and beverage stations. There will also be phone charging stations available.

Fans can enjoy the "Taygate" from noon to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

While Taylor Swift's shows are without a doubt the biggest events of the weekend, there are also two Reds games, an FCC match and a Greensky Bluegrass concert at the Andrew J. Brady Music Center. So, it's safe to say the Queen City will by very busy.

Here are some logistics that will make your trip to "Swiftinnati" more enjoyable:

Timeline of Activity

Friday, June 30



Noon to 7 p.m. — Taygate at The Banks

4:30 p.m. — Gates to Paycor Stadium open

5:10 p.m. — Reds vs. Padres at Great American Ball Park

6:30 p.m. — Taylor Swift concert begins with opening act

11:15 p.m. — Taylor Swift concert ends

Saturday, July 1



Noon to 7 p.m. — Taygate at The Banks

1:40 p.m. — Reds vs. Padres at Great American Ball Park

4:30 p.m. — Gates to Paycor Stadium open

6:30 p.m. — Greensky Bluegrass concert at The Andrew J. Brady Music Center

6:30 p.m. — Taylor Swift concert begins with opening act

7:30 p.m. — FC Cincinnati vs. New England Revolution at TQL Stadium

11:15 p.m. — Taylor Swift concert ends

Many businesses at The Banks will be offering Taylor Swift specials throughout the weekend.

Bars and restaurants will have Taylor Swift-themed cocktails, which include "Lavender Haze" and "Lemon Drops On My Guitar."

Frost Factory is offering $1.50 off a DORA sized drink if you have a ticket to the show. Underage guests are invited to enjoy slushies and other non-alcoholic drinks. And Moerlein Lager House is hosting a Taylor Swift Pregame Party and Karaoke Sing-a-Long.

The Taylor Swift mania isn't just at The Banks. Businesses all across Cincinnati are hoping to cash in on all the hype.

Business owners in Northern Kentucky are also coming up with unique ways to get Swifties to cross the river. For example, Bellevue's Nomad wants Swifties to "Shake It Off" with Taylor Swift inspired boozy milkshakes.

From Paycor Stadium details to parking there are a lot of things that both Swifties and others who just plan on enjoying the downtown area need to know. Click here so you are prepared before venturing into "Swiftinnati" this weekend.

READ MORE

Taylor Swift Cincinnati concert weather: Watching rain chances

Taylor Swift Cincinnati concerts: Road closures, parking at The Banks during 'Taygate'

Mom buys tickets to Taylor Swift, receives only screenshots: Beware of this scam