How to get Taylor Swift Eras Tour merch in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Are you ready for it?

While Taylor Swift might not be in town until Friday, the fun of The Eras Tour starts one day earlier with the arrival of the official merchandise trailer. The trailer will be parked on Race Street just south of Freedom Way, opening at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The early merch access is typical of Swift's tour stops, with news organizations in Chicago, Philadelphia and more reporting fans arriving early in the morning to get their hands on the "Gorgeous" shirts, hoodies and tote bags.

Anyone can buy the merch, meaning die-hard fans who couldn't get a ticket still have the chance to bring home a piece of the Eras Tour. Swift sells shirts, decals and sweaters online, but some items are venue exclusives.

The trailer will be set up Thursday, Friday and Saturday. It'll close Thursday at 7 p.m. On Friday and Saturday, it'll open at noon and stay open through the concert.

KTNV in Las Vegas reported that so many fans went to their early merch day, Allegiant Stadium had to cut off the line three hours early due to overwhelming demand. Representatives for the stadium announced they reached capacity and would not allow additional fans to join the line. WTVF in Nashville said hundreds of fans began lining up as early as 2:30 a.m. to get their hands on some merch. The line in Cincinnati will officially open Thursday morning at 8 a.m.

For "The Lucky One" that has tickets, waiting until you enter the venue might be a better option. Some fans reported that while lines were long (we're talking hours) outside the stadium, the lines inside the stadium were significantly shorter.

Fans who show up Friday and Saturday will also find plenty to do in The Banks ahead of the night's concert. Concert-goers can make friendship bracelets, find glitter makeup and visit a har-braiding station at the "Taygate" outside Paycor Stadium from noon to 7 p.m. both days. There will also be phone charging stations, food trucks and beverage stations.

Find everything you need to know about Taylor Swift's Cincinnati shows here.

