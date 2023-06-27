Taylor Swift Avenue coming to Bellevue: NKY's plans to get Swifties across the river

BELLEVUE, KY — “Long Live” Taylor Swift!

Northern Kentucky businesses are embracing the pop artist this weekend as she stops in Cincinnati on her Eras Tour for two sold out shows at Paycor Stadium.

The City of Bellevue is renaming "Taylor Avenue" to "Taylor Swift Avenue." The sign will be in hot pink and will go up on Thursday.

According to Bellevue's mayor, the “Mastermind” behind the sign change is Bellevue’s Director of Marketing and Communications Melissa Morandi.

“(Melissa) texted me a story that Taylor Swift's concert would bring in (millions of) dollars to our region. I immediately called her and said 'this could be great for Bellevue businesses because Taylor Avenue is only 1.5 miles from the venue.' Melissa replied back 'you mean Taylor Swift Avenue.' I then replied 'yes, I can make a proclamation making Taylor Ave, Taylor Swift Avenue.' It exploded from there,” said Mayor Charlie Cleves.

Morandi said the city is working hard to attract Swifities to Bellevue before the concerts.

“We are less than two miles away from the stadium, so if you want more of a kind of relaxed vibe before you go to the concert Bellevue would be a great option. There are so many different local businesses where you can eat, shop, you can drink before you go over,” Morandi said.

Business Specials in Bellevue



The Pretzel Place: The "Lover" pretzel, which is a fresh baked, heart shaped soft pretzel dipped in chocolate with pink shimmer



Schneider's Sweet Shop: "Lavender Haze" Ice cream, "Fearless" ice cream and chocolate covered boot shaped meltaways The owner of Schneider’s Sweet Shop, Kelly Schneider Morgan, said they're whipping up a menu of “Happiness.” “We are on the Taylor Swift craze, so we did a couple of different things. We took our meltaways and we make little Taylor Swift meltaway boots, and then we also made a new ice cream called 'Lavender Haze.' It’s cake batter with chunks of white chocolate, and then we’re going to have a couple other ice creams we’re gonna announce throughout the week that are all going to be Taylor Swift inspired,” Morgan said.



Nomad: "Shake It Off" with a Swiftie inspired boozy milkshake

Bellevue Beadery: $5 Swiftie friendship bracelet kits

Siam Orchid: Swiftie inspired drink specials

Buckhead Mountain Grill: Swiftie drink specials

Coda Co.: Stocked full of everyday Taylor Swift inspired outfits

Sage & Scout: Free Taylor Swift inspired coloring activity for kids



Bellevue Police Chief Jon McClain said the department will have an increase in patrol and will have extra pedestrian crossing signs.

Over in Covington, Braxton Brewing is hosting Taylor Swift Trivia night on Wednesday at 7 p.m. They will also open their taproom at 8 a.m. on Friday.

“This weekend is very exciting with lots of people traveling in town for her concert. We are looking forward to all the new business we could see both before and after the show," said Social Media Coordinator Rachael Bachmann.

Braxton is teaming up with Holtman’s Donuts to create Taylor Swift inspired donuts, showcasing different albums on Friday.

Bachmann added the city is a great place to park if you attend the show.

“Located near our taproom there is a large open pay lot for guests to park and walk over to the show,” she said.

Kenton County Libraries will host two pop-up events. They will have Swiftie bracelet making on Wednesday between 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. - 8 p.m at their Covington location. They will also host Taylor Trivia on July 1 at the Erlanger Branch between 2 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Businesses across the river in Cincinnati are also taking advantage of the hype. Click here for details on what you can expect in the Queen City over the weekend.

