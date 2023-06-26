Cincinnati businesses get into the Swiftie spirit ahead of Eras Tour concert

CINCINNATI — It's been a long time coming, but Taylor Swift will finally be in Cincinnati this weekend. While the Eras Tour itself is only in the Queen City for two days, local businesses are getting into the Swiftie spirit early.

In Hyde Park, Kismet is helping Swifties pick a "Gorgeous" outfit for this weekend's concerts.

"(We) kind of based our outfits and our mannequins off of the different colors and patterns and kind of incorporated each era into different racks and mannequins," said Margaret Hamulak with Kismet.

Hamulak said a lot of shoppers are clearly coming in to look for concert outfits and the enthusiasm for Cincinnati's Eras Tour stop is providing a boost in business.

They aren't the only business experiencing it. Local bakery A Spoon Fulla Sugar usually focuses most of its attention on special events and holidays, but owner Alex Martin said "one of the employees here was like, this concert is so big and everyone is so excited, we have to do something."

So right now, the ingredients going into the store's mixer are for sugar cookies.

This week it doesn't matter if the employees are Swifties themselves, they're ready to drop everything now to fill the more than 300 preorders that have already come in.

Each cookie in the Swiftie Cookie Set, available for preorder, correlates with an album. There's one for Midnights, Folklore, Lover, Reputation and Red. They're taking preorders through Wednesday. You can order here.

"You don't really get just random concerts that have this big of an effect," Martin said.

Findlay Market is also expecting a boost in business this week too.

"Whenever there's something really big in town or something really exciting going on in our community, whether it's a sports team or a big concert, we start seeing a lot of those people who are

traveling in town come to the market," said Kelly Lanser, communications director for Findlay Market.

Findlay Market is holding a pre-party event Thursday to kick off the weekend. They said it will be family-friendly and feature cocktails and mocktails, friendship bracelet making and of course, music.

"We've decided to make it a little bit more than just a party," Lanser said. "We have invited some really fantastic organizations to be here to set up as part of, let's celebrate girls and women and the community in different ways."

Findlay Market is partnering with Tidal Babe for a period product drive. They're also partnering with Girls on the Run and Dress for Success. There will be Taylor Swift-inspired jewelry and accessories on sale, with all proceeds benefitting Dress for Success. They're also partnering with Art Equals for a "take a bead, leave a bead" activity.

The Findlay Market pre-party is Thursday 4-8 p.m. Swifities looking for things to do before the concert can check out our guide here.

