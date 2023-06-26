Taylor Swift Cincinnati concert weather: Watching rain chances

CINCINNATI — It is finally the week many of you have waited for: Taylor Swift is coming to town. She plays Friday, June 30 and Saturday, July 1 at Paycor Stadium. Each day a "Taygate" starts at noon at The Banks, with doors opening for the outdoor concert at 4:30 p.m.

Now the big question is, will Mother Nature cooperate?

Early trends are showing that there will be a chance at a few isolated storms for both Friday and Saturday, but the timing is still uncertain. Computer models have been quite wishy-washy on whether we will see Sparks Fly in our atmosphere with some Midnight Rain or if we will have Daylight with a Blank Space on radar.

Here's a look at the forecast:

WCPO - Brandon Spinner Taylor Swift Friday Forecast

WCPO - Brandon Spinner Saturday Taylor Swift Forecast

Currently, the better day for rainfall is looking like Saturday, but I wouldn't call it a given. Below is a snapshot of one of the current model runs for Friday and Saturday evening. As you can see, there will be rain in the vicinity, but at the time of the concert, this model run does look dry. As a caveat to these models, the last few days the models have been back and forth, with rain in and out of our area.

WCPO - Brandon Spinner Future Radar for Friday June 30, 2023

WCPO - Brandon Spinner Future Radar for Saturday, July 1, 2023

It does look like it will be warm and humid for both days as temperatures during the afternoon and evenings will be in the mid to upper 80s, maybe the 90s (especially Friday).

Either way, Swifties shouldn't be too worried: Multiple concerts on The Eras Tour have experienced rain, and Taylor has relished the moment as soon as it was safe to do so. Her concert in Nashville was delayed several hours due to lightning, but she still played her entire set. In Boston, Swift played some iconic numbers while it poured down rain at Gillette Stadium.

Just know... if it rains, Don't Blame Me.

