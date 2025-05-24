Ludlow Bromley Yacht Club reopens 6 years after barge crash

LUDLOW, Ky. — After six years, Ludlow Bromley Yacht Club — a Northern Kentucky staple — has reopened on the Ohio River.

The floating bar and restaurant, which is known for its live music, teased its reopening for months. Ludlow Bromley then officially announced on social media that it was coming back at some point, saying, "Yes, we've heard the whispers, the guesses, and the 'I heard from a friend who heard from a friend...'."

The yacht club held its grand reopening Friday and has live music scheduled all Memorial Day weekend.

"Let's make up for lost time," Ludlow Bromley Yacht Club wrote on Facebook.

The bar and restaurant has been closed since a barge slammed into it in the early morning of Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. Ludlow Bromley was described as a "total loss" after it sank into the Ohio River, and the barge impact nearly split the bar and restaurant in half and sent six boats adrift in the river. One person was on the barge during the crash, but no one was injured in the crash.

While the restaurant has reopened, it's currently only accepting cash until further notice.

"Yes, we are still a work in progress but if we can sell you a beer then we don't care," the bar and restaurant wrote on Facebook.

Ludlow Bromley Yacht Club also has a temporary grill menu right now, featuring tacos, sandwiches, burgers, salads and more.

"It might not be the final product — there will always be more 'finishing touches' and new nicknacks to add to our walls," the restaurant said on Facebook. "But we can't wait to finally have everyone on board again!!"