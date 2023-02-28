CVG Airport receives $14 million in federal funding for renovations

HEBRON, Ky. — CVG Airport is one of 99 airports across the country receiving money for improvements.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport will receive $14 million to design and replace its passenger boarding bridges on Concourse B. Money will also go toward replacing ground power units, pre-conditioned air units and connected electrical, security and access control systems, the FAA said.

"Today’s funding doesn’t just improve Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport’s terminal. It creates opportunities in the community for good-paying jobs and a chance to be part of our country’s thriving aviation sector," said FAA Deputy Administrator A. Bradley Mims.

Lexington's Blue Grass Airport will also receive $2 million to upgrade boarding bridges. Cleveland Hopkins International Airport is receiving $1.6 million for renovations in 13 airport terminal restrooms.

Funding comes from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, signed by President Joe Biden in November 2021.

The law also includes $1.635 billion in funding for the Brent Spence Bridge. Leaders from both sides of the aisle on both sides of the Ohio River joined Biden in Covington this January to celebrate the project 30 years in the making.

"For decades, people have talked about the Brent Spence Bridge," Biden said during the visit. "But folks, the talking is over."

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will also provide $127 million in funds toward a reimagining of the Western Hills Viaduct.

