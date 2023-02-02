Last-ever Boeing 747 touches down at CVG Airport

HEBRON, Ky. — It's the end of an era!

Boeing said goodbye to its final 747 jumbo jet Tuesday, delivering its last-ever aircraft to cargo airline Atlas Air Worldwide at Boeing's plant in Everett, Washington. That plane left Washington Wednesday morning and headed east towards CVG Airport.

Tracking company FlightAware reported the plane landed in Hebron, Kentucky just before 6 p.m. Wednesday after putting its crown monogram in the sky.

The "Queen of the Skies" has served as a cargo plane, commercial aircraft, transport for NASA's space shuttles and Air Force One. Since the production of the 747 began in 1967, more than 1,500 planes have been built. Boeing said its aircraft have logged more than 118 million flight hours.

Atlas said it is operating the last 747 for Apex Logistics, a bulk transportation company, under a long-term agreement.

"As the world’s largest operator of 747 freighters, Atlas is especially proud to take the last 747 ever to be built," said John Dietrich, president of Atlas Air. "We are grateful to Boeing for their shared commitment to safety, quality, innovation and the environment, and for their partnership to ensure the continued success of the 747 program as we operate the aircraft for decades to come."

The last-ever 747 has the Atlas Air logo on the right side, the Apex Logistics logo on the left side and a special decal to the right of the nose featuring Joe Sutter, the man who oversaw the design team for the Boeing 747.