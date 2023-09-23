Hillsboro restaurant to be featured on 'America's Best Restaurants' in October

HILLSBORO, Ohio — A Hillsboro restaurant is set to be featured on "America's Best Restaurants" (ABR) next month.

The Patriot Public House will be at the center of ABR's Roadshow when the national media and marketing company comes to the restaurant on Oct. 6.

ABR, which aims to bring attention to local, independently-owned restaurants, will highlight popular dishes as well as interview owner Angel Mootz about the Patriot Public House's place in Hillsboro.

Mootz opening her own restaurant came as no surprise to her family. Her parents, Clyde and Nellie Reffitt, owned Magee's and Main Street Diner, two other popular Hillsboro restaurants.

Mootz herself worked at both diners when she was younger, and she said her father in particular influenced her sense of entrepreneurship.

Her father also helped influence the Patriot Public House — specifically with its decor and logo. The restaurant's logo boasts an eagle, which her father loved, Mootz said.

Mootz said other than continuing her family's legacy in the restaurant industry, she opened the Patriot Public House to help rejuvenate Hillsboro's economy.

Serving American fare, the Patriot Public House has a variety of smoked meats (the restaurant has Hillsboro's largest smoker), steaks and seafood as focal points on its menu. The restaurant's website describes it as "stylish and nostalgic" as well as influenced by Americana.

The restaurant itself features two floors for dining, as well as a two-level outdoor patio.

Other Tri-State restaurant's ABR has featured include Arthur's, Dickey's Barbecue Pit, Brixx Wood Fired Pizza, The Governor, Blue Ash Chili and more. Restaurants featured on ABR on found through customer nominations or restaurant applications.

The Patriot Public House joins the likes of multiple other restaurants that have been recognized by national media and shows.

In April, Guy Fieri was in town filming "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" at multiple restaurants around the Tri-State. More recently, Montgomery Inn's BBQ sauce was listed among the best barbecue sauces by Bon Appetit.