Guy Fieri filming 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' in Milford

MILFORD, Ohio — It looks like the mayor of Flavortown is visiting the Tri-State.

The City of Milford shared photos Tuesday afternoon of Food Network star Guy Fieri filming his hit show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" downtown. Fieri's Camaro was parked outside the Governor as he and his crew filmed inside.

The Governor announced Sunday it would be closed Monday and Tuesday for "private events," planning to reopen Wednesday morning.

Described as a "modern diner and bar," the Governor was started by longtime 20 Brix chef Paul Barraco and his brother, Neal. The restaurant is named for former Ohio Gov. John M. Pattison, the state's 43rd governor who lived in Milford. Pattison's home, Promont, now operates as a historic house museum. Milford Schools' Pattison Elementary is also named after him.

Like all of our favorite diners, the Governor serves breakfast options like "fromelettes" and french toast throughout the day. The menu also includes sandwiches like the Governor Tso Chicken and Short Rib Grilled Cheese, as well as salads, soups and starters. There are also plenty of cocktails to choose from.

To learn more about the Governor, click here.

Fieri has previously visited Blue Ash Chili, Senate, Bakersfield OTR, Island Fryday's, The Turf Club, Pho Land Thang and Taste of Belgium on "Triple D."

READ MORE

Blue Ash Chili to make second Food Network appearance, this time for "Triple D Nation"

Cincinnati chef, 2 restaurants recognized as 2023 James Beard Award finalists

Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week starts today: Dozens of restaurants offer set-priced, three-course meals