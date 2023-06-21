Montgomery Inn's BBQ sauce listed among best sauces by Bon Appetit editors

CINCINNATI — The rest of the world might not think of Cincinnati as a barbecue city, but the editors at Bon Appetit are well aware of the ribs and sauce at Montgomery Inn.

That's why the Montgomery Inn Original Barbecue Sauce is listed among the magazine's five best barbecue sauces.

"This barbecue sauce strikes the perfect balance of sweet and smoky, with molasses and tamarind bolstering a thick tomato base," wrote Urmila Ramakrishnan. "You’ll want to slick it all over ribs at your next cookout, drizzle it over some veggies or a baked potato, and dip chicken fingers into it."

A special shout-out to Ramakrishnan's partner, who she said grew up in Cincinnati and introduced her to Montgomery Inn.

The sauce is listed alongside a Texas-style flavor, two Carolina sauces and a Japanese barbecue sauce.

While those in the Tri-State can get to Montgomery Inn at just about any time, the restaurant ships not only its sauce, but its pulled pork, pulled chicken and ribs nationwide. While Ramakrishnan specifically mentions the original sauce, Montgomery Inn Chipotle Barbecue Sauce can also be shipped.

And for those outside the area who want the entire Cincinnati food experience, Cincy Favorites sells a package that includes Montgomery Inn ribs and sauce, Skyline Chili pouches and LaRosa's pizzas.

