Galley Group to open food hall at Newport on the Levee, searching for chefs with restaurant concepts

NEWPORT, Ky. — A new food hall is set to open at Newport on the Levee in summer 2023.

The Galley on the Levee will feature four chef-driven restaurants and a bar, and the food hall will open out to Bridgeview Box Park. The food hall's restaurants will also have full-service kitchens, and visitors can enjoy their meals in first-come, first-served communal seating.

Provided by Galley Group

The food hall development company's website says it's "changing the way communities think about restaurants."

Galley Group began in 2015, and the company provides aspiring chefs "the opportunity to execute their own restaurant concept with a low initial investment, maximum brand exposure and dedicated ongoing support, while setting the foundation for future industry success." Other than its forthcoming Newport location, Galley also has two other food halls in Pittsburgh, as well as a location in Minneapolis.

"From Galley Bakery Square and Federal Galley in Pittsburgh to North Loop Galley in Minneapolis, talented chefs curate menus with flavors that are meant to be experienced," according to Galley Group's website. "With options ranging from modern twists on enduring favorites like pizza and chicken sandwiches to dishes inspired by global ingredients and the chefs' own heritage, guests are encouraged to order from multiple restaurant concepts to experience new flavors."

Provided by Galley Group

Currently, Galley Group is accepting applications from chefs to launch their restaurant concept in the Newport hall. Entrepreneurial chefs are encouraged to apply for the food hall by emailing press@galleygrp.com with a resume, concept description, sample menus, pricing and branding materials.

READ MORE:

NKY restaurant named among Yelp's Top 100 US restaurants of 2023

Cincinnati's Cafe Mochiko, Mita's among 2023 James Beard semifinalists

New gourmet food market holds grand opening in downtown Cincinnati