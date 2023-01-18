New gourmet food market holds grand opening in downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — A new gourmet food market in downtown Cincinnati held its grand opening Wednesday.

The Atrium Food Market — located on the ground floor of the Atrium One and Two buildings on E 4th Street — sees chefs Josh Campbell and Derek DosAnjos combine forces for Cincinnati's newest breakfast and lunch destination.

The food market has four station that will rotate biweekly with more than 10 different dining concepts, to-go options and locally made products. There's also a retail component to the market with grab-and-go options. Those dining concepts include different menus like pizza, barbecue, pasta and more.

Campbell said it's like going to a new restaurant every few weeks, and there's prices between $5 to $13 available. He also said the food market is just as much about the experience for diners than it is the food itself.

"Make tasty food, make the people happy, that's what our main goal is," said Campbell.

Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Kearney said things like the Atrium Food Market are what downtown Cincinnati needs.

"This is the heartbeat of Cincinnati," Kearney said. "We need people coming back into the city, working in the city."

Kearney said Campbell and DosAnjos' efforts with the market are going to be a "world-class culinary experience."

The market is open for breakfast from 7-10:30 a.m. and for lunch from 10:30a.m. to 2 p.m.

READ MORE:

Ford's Garage brings burgers and vintage cars to NKY with new location

Jeff Ruby restaurants, menu get 'Bengals Makeover'

Sonder Brewing to open second taproom in West Chester