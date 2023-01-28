NKY restaurant named among Yelp's Top 100 US restaurants of 2023

NEWPORT, Ky. — A Northern Kentucky restaurant was listed among Yelp's Top 100 U.S. restaurants of 2023.

Jot India Restaurant — located along Monmouth Street in Newport — was named on the 2023 list. The Yelp list said Jot boasts dishes of Northern India where "aromatic spices and rich, buttery sauces are sopped up by a bounty of fresh-baked breads."

One Yelp reviewer said, "Jot always gets it right."

Another Yelp user recommended two of Jot's dishes: chicken tikka masala and saag paneer.

"Flavor was fresh, tangy and delicious," the Yelp reviewer said. "I'm really picky about authenticity and flavor, and Jot's exceeded my family's expectations."

The restaurant is owned by married couple Gurbachan Singh and Manjeet Kaur, according to Yelp. The owners took to social media to express their gratitude.

"This couldn't have been possible without the love and support of our loyal customers," the restaurant wrote.

The Yelp list — which is celebrating its 10th year — is created by Yelp users submitting their favorite dining spots. Then Yelp ranked each by "total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, and geographic representation, among other factors," according to Yelp's website.

This isn't the first year the Tri-State has been recognized by Yelp's annual Top 100 U.S. restaurants list.

In 2022, Walnut Hill's Fireside Pizza was recognized by Yelp for it's thin-crust, hand-tossed pizzas. In 2021, Yelp named Liberty Township's Northstar Cafe and Mason's Two Cities Pizza Company to its list.

Going even further back, Asiana Thai & Sushi in Hyde Park was listed in 2020.

