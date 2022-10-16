Cincinnati Taco Week 2022: Everything you need to know, 9 unconventional tacos to eat

CINCINNATI — BLINK 2022 weekend is wrapping up, but Cincinnati still has plenty to celebrate as we head into Monday because it's Cincinnati Taco Week.

Following it's predecessor Wing Week and Burger Week, Cincinnati Taco Week is bringing discounted food from some of the best taco spots in town. From Oct. 17-23, you can buy $2 tacos from more than 30 taco joints, including Taco Oso, Lalo, El Taco Veloz and more. Attendees must purchase of minimum of three tacos per order though.

The event is sponsored by the Ohio Beef Council and Suavecito Tequila.

Each participating restaurant has crafted a menu of their own unique taco creations. Some places are keeping it classic with ground beef or chicken tacos, while others are offering a more creative take on a taco.

Taco Fuerte, which is located outside of Braxton Brewing's Barrel House in Fort Mitchell, is offering a Pumpkin Cheesecake Taco. Described as "pumpkin pie and cheesecake chunks on a cinnamon sugar coated flour tortilla with whipped cream, cinnamon dusting and a caramel drizzle," the taco sounds delectable in every way possible — it also sounds perfect for the fall season.

Regardless of what your taco preferences are there is sure to be multiple that you can enjoy throughout the week. To help with your decision-making, here are the top nine most unconventional tacos from Cincinnati Taco Week 2022:

The Becky — Agave and Rye

Are you a fan of mac and cheese? Fried chicken? Well this taco has them both. Combining those two ingredients with BBQ sauce, sweet and spicy bacon, peppercorn crema and tobacco onions, The Becky is sure to make your mouth water. Agave and Rye also has two other tacos — The Latin Lover and The Hot Brown — that customers can choose from as well.

Caramelized Brussels Sprout Taco — Frida 602

Providing a vegan option for Taco Week-goers, Frida 602 — located in Covington's Mainstrasse — is bringing Brussel sprout fans the taco of their dreams. Topped with peanut salsa and peanuts, the taco may be divisive for some but will definitely be a favorite for others.

Hawaiian Smoked Carnitas — Lucius Q

Probably offering the most traditional taco on this list, Pendleton's Lucius Q is serving up a sweet, yet spicy taco. The taco is fitted with sweet chili braised pork, pineapple salsa, mango cream and spicy Takis.

Caribbean Plantain Cups — Mashroots

Infusing Caribbean flavors into a plantain "taco cup," Mashroots is shaking things up with its Taco Week entry. Customers can personalize each taco cup with either chicken, pork or steak, and then your choice of veggies and sauce, as well.

Philly Cheesesteak Taco — Mi Cozumel

Are you a fan of a Philly Cheesesteak? Well, Mi Cozumel has the perfect taco for you. Simple and to the point, the taco includes a corn tortilla filled with steak, caramelized onions, peppers and cheese. If you have some friends who would prefer more "normal" tacos, Mi Cozumel also is offering a Birria Taco and a Street Veggie Taco.

Nashville Hot — Oakley Pub & Grill

While we may not be in Nashville, you can still enjoy Nashville Hot chicken in the Queen City with Oakley Pub & Grill's Taco Week submission. The taco includes fried chicken tenders tossed in their house Nashville Hot sauce with lettuce, pico de gallo and ranch sauce.

Spicy Blackberry BBQ Pulled Pork Taco — RJ Cinema Four Mile Pig

Bringing to the table another Taco Week entry that's both sweet and spicy, Four Mile Pig at RJ Cinema is serving up a Spicy Blackberry BBQ Pulled Pork Taco. The soft flour tortilla taco is filled with pulled pork and topped with pickled jalapeno, pickled red onions, queso fresco and Four Mile Pig's own spicy blackberry BBQ sauce.

Cinci Chili Taco — Taco Fuerte

It wouldn't be Taco Week in the Queen City without some sort of Cincinnati chili. Thanks to Taco Fuerte we have just that. Their Cinci Chili Taco features either a flour or corn tortilla filled with Cincinnati chili seasoned ground beef crumbles atop a bed of shredded cheddar with a slice beef frank top with diced onions and mustard.

Korean BBQ Taco — Taco Lab

Fusing tacos with Korean BBQ, Taco Lab — located in Clifton near UC — is serving up a Korean BBQ Taco. The soft tacos is filled with tender minced steak glazed with sweet and spicy Korean BBQ sauce, garnished with bean sprouts, spicy gochujang mayo and sesame seeds.