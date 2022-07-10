Cincinnati Burger Week 2022: Everything you need to know, top 9 burgers to eat

CINCINNATI — Nothing beats a good burger and fries, and this week you can enjoy $7 burgers from a variety of restaurants and eateries around the Cincinnati area.

Cincinnati Burger Week is taking place July 11 through July 17 and will see each participating restaurant and chef prepare their unique take on the classic hamburger — all for the price of $7 per burger.

"From gourmet blends to off-menu specialties and even beer pairings — we will pay tribute to America's sweetheart — the Hamburger," the event's website said.

More than 50 restaurants are participating in the event as Tri-State residents embrace food and culture while hopefully getting to try new eateries and burgers.

Some of the participating restaurants include Agave & Rye, Jack Brown's Beer & Burger Joint, J Taps Sports Bar & Grill, Mita's Restaurant & Bar, Swenson's Drive-In, High Grain Brewing Co. and many more.

While each restaurant is producing its own take on the classic burger, some eateries are diving into the sweet side of things with their creations.

Macaron Bar — located in Over-the-Rhine and Hyde Park — is offering a "French Macaron Burger," which is described as "almond meringue sesame 'buns' with a chocolate ganache 'beefy patty' topped with chocolaty cheese and lettuce."

Boasting another dessert take, Tres Belle Cakes & Coffee Shop in Reading is offering "Beignet Sliders," where burger connoisseurs can enjoy "two melt-in-your-mouth powdered sugar beignets [that] are filled with edible cookie dough patties."

Every burger looks and sounds mouth-watering in the week's offerings, but we'd be lying if we said there aren't some standouts among the long list of entries. While we implore you to go out and try as many burgers as your stomach can take in one week, here are nine of the most appealing — albeit maybe out-there — participating burgers from Cincinnati's Burger Week:

The Peanut Butter Bacon Burger — The Draft Bar & Grille

Peanut butter on a burger? The Draft Bar & Grille says yes. A 6 oz. patty with provolone cheese, bacon, crunch peanut butter and a pickle, the Peanut Butter Bacon Burger is sure to satisfy all of your salty and sweet taste buds.

You Boys Like Mexico?!?! — Woodburn Brewing

Bringing a bit of Mexico to the burger game, Woodburn Brewing is serving up the "You Boys Like Mexico?!?!" as a patty with smothered corn and avocado salsa, picked red onions, cotija cheese, Cholula crema and tortilla chips for what is sure to be an nice added crunch.

Maple Bacon Donut Burger — Keystone Bar & Grill

Another balance of sweet and savory, Keystone is adding in a Holtman's donut with their burger. The Maple Bacon Donut Burger includes a seasoned beef patty, boubon-glazed bacon, caramelized onions and American cheese all on a Holtman's maple iced donut. We 100% think the added donut solidifies this pick as a breakfast, lunch or dinner option.

Hawaiian Burger — Wishbone Tavern

Hawaiian-style pizza is super divisive, but what about a Hawaiian Burger? That's what Wishbone Tavern is asking with their Burger Week contribution. A steak burger blend burger topped with grilled pineapple, lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese and teriyaki sauce on a toasted Brioche bun, the Hawaiian Burger may sound a bit out there, but we guarantee it's one you should try.

All The Fixin's — Slatt's Pub

Are you someone that loves all the fixings on your burger or hotdog? Well this is the burger week option for you. Slatt's Pub in Blue Ash is serving up its All the Fixin's Burger with a 1/2 pound burger topped with mac and cheese, BBQ pulled pork, baked beans with hot dogs, coleslaw and Saratoga chips. The burger is sure to fill you up as it acts not only as your main course but all of your sides combined into one as well.

Caprese Burger — Miamiville Trailyard

There's nothing more refreshing than a caprese salad, and now Miamiville Trailyard is taking that and morphing it into a burger. The Caprese Burger contains a patty blend of fresh chuck, brisket and short rib topped with sliced mozzarella, tomatoes and sweet basil, which is then drizzled with a balsamic glaze. Almost the best part about this burger is the fact that you can enjoy it while eating alongside the Little Miami Scenic Trail in Miamiville.

Banh Mi Burger — Lalo

Bringing some Vietnamese flare to Burger Week, Lalo in the Central Business District is preparing its Banh Mi Burger. Featuring a lemongrass beef patty, pickled carrots, cumber, onions, cilantro and sriracho mayo, the burger is sure to be a delicious stand-out among the Burger Week options.

Cheeseburger In Paradise Mac + Cheese — Keystone's Mac Shack

No most people that think of a burger imagine some sort of patty between two buns of sort. Well, Keystone's Mac Shack in Clifton is deconstructing any preconceived notions of burgers with its Cheeseburger In Paradise Mac + Cheese. The dish is a combination of classic mac and cheese mixed with seasoned ground beed, diced tomatoes and shredded cheddar cheese all topped with ketchup and Lay's Dill Pickle potato chips.

Pizza Burger — Barstool Sportsbook & Restaurant

And last but certainly not least, Barstool Sportsbook & Restaurant at Hollywood Casino in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, is not only providing people with burgers for Burger Week — but also with pizza. The restaurant's Pizza Burger features a pepperoni pizza top bun, beef patties smothers with mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce, as well as crispy mozzarella sticks and Parmesan garlic seasoning. Though burgers and pizza are both properly eaten with your hands, you may have to pull out a fork and knife for this one.

Click here to learn about all the other restaurants featured in Cincinnati Burger Week or download the event's app from the Apple App Store or on Google Play.