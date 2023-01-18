Jeff Ruby restaurants, menu get 'Bengals Makeover'

CINCINNATI — Three of the Tri-State's most popular high-end steakhouses are getting a Who Dey makeover to celebrate the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse, The Precinct and Carlo & Johnny, all part Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment, will each have a 3 foot tall lighted Bengals "B" to show support for the hometown team as back-to-back AFC North champions. It's a new selfie spot for die-hard Bengals fans, the company said in a press release.

Guests who take pictures in front of the sign and post them to Facebook or Instagram with the #WhoDeyRubys will be entered to win a random drawing for 10,000 guest loyalty points. According to the company, that equates to a $1,000 credit at any Jeff Ruby restaurant.

Menus at all three restaurants will feature fan-favorite Bengals-themed entrees including the Steak Burrow, Shrimp & Griddy and Money Mac & Cheese. Devoted fans that still have room left for dessert can choose from delicacies like Who Dey Cake, Coach Taylor's Carrot Cake, Higgins Chocolate Chunk Banana Bread Pudding and JR Cigar.

Click here to see what all three restaurants have to offer.

Jeff Ruby opened his first location, The Precinct, in September of 1981. It was the same month the Cincinnati Bengals began its first Super Bowl season.

The restaurateur claims he's one of the area's biggest Bengals fans.

The team is headed to Buffalo this weekend to play the Bills in the divisional round. The game will be at 3 p.m. Sunday.

A trip back to Buffalo has major significance after the Bengals-Bills regular season game was canceled when Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field.

WCPO has crews on the way to Buffalo to cover it all.

